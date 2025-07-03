Men's Tennis Inks Erik Arutiunian

BATON ROUGE, La. – Erik Arutiunian will be joining the LSU Men’s Tennis team to begin his collegiate tennis career as a freshman member of the team announced by head coach Danny Bryan on Thursday.

“We are thrilled that Erik has decided to join us for the upcoming season,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “Adding a player of Erik’s caliber always strengthens your team and we expect him to have a major impact on both our singles and doubles lineups. We will do everything we can to make sure he has a great experience as a Tiger and stays on track to accomplish his long-term goal of becoming a top 100 professional tennis player.”

The Belarus native has a career high ATP doubles ranking of 418 and a career high singles ranking of 490. With the ITF, Aruntiunian has secured singles titles at M15 Sharm ElSheikh (2025) and M15 Tashkent (2024). Since 2022, he has earned eight doubles titles. In his junior career, he earned eight doubles titles and four singles titles.

