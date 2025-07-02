Track & Field Signs University of Iowa Transfer Isaac Lewis

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing University of Iowa’s Isaac Lewis, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

The Compton, California, native is a two-time Big Ten medalist with two outdoor seasons and one indoor season under his belt with Iowa. His two medals came from the 2024 outdoor season when he finished third in the 400-meter hurdles and won gold with the 4×400-meter relay team.

Lewis holds a stellar personal-best time of 49.68 seconds in the 400h, which he clocked during the 2025 season at the Florida Relays. The time of 49.68 seconds ranked third on the all-time Iowa performance list. He also holds a personal-best time of 46.67 seconds in the 400 meter, clocking that time at the UNM Collegiate Classic indoors. His PR of 46.67 seconds ranked seventh in Iowa performance-list history.

