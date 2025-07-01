Seven From Tennis Named To 2025 SEC Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team have been named to the 2025 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll and one Tiger was named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by the league on Thursday morning.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team named to the SEC Spring Honor Roll include Brock Anderson, an Interdisciplinary Studies major; Rudy Ceccon, a Mass Communications major; Charles Hobbs, an Interdisciplinary Studies major; Aleksi Lofman, a Finance major; Julien Penzlin, an Interdisciplinary Studies major; and Alessio Vasquez, a Sports Administration major.

In addition to the Spring Honor Roll, freshman Andrej Loncarevic was named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. Loncarevic is a native of France and is majoring in Sports Administration.

Anderson, Ceccon, Hobbs, and Vasquez were all also previously named to SEC First Year Honor Roll. Several have also been previously named an ITA Scholar Athlete including Ceccon, Vasquez, and Penzlin, who has been recognized twice before by the ITA. This year’s spring honor roll will mark the third time Penzlin has appeared on the list.

The following criteria will be followed: (1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

