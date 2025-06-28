LSU Women's Golf Had Six Members Earn Academic Honors Listing From SEC

BATON ROUGE – Six members of the LSU Tigers women’s golf team were announced this week on the SEC Spring Honor Roll and the first-year SEC Academic Honor Roll announced by the league office.

Earning SEC Spring Honor Roll citations were Aine Donegan, who graduated from LSU in May; Jordan Fischer, Taylor Riley and Elsa Svensson.

First year SEC academic honors were given to LSU’s two freshmen – Rocio Tejedo and Josefin Widal.

It is the second honor for Donegan and Riley and the third for Svensson.

Donegan graduated in business, Fischer and Riley are majoring in Sport Administration, and Svensson business.

Tejedo is majoring in business and Widal sport administration.

For Donegan, Fischer, Riley and Svensson, membership in the 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2024 Summer, 2024 Fall, and 2025 Spring terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria are followed:

(1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment. Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The difference for the first year is the GPA is based on the two semesters in the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025.