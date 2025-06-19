LSU Soccer Adds Two Additional Spring Signees, Including Spanish Youth National Team Member

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer Head Coach Sian Hudson and her staff added two signees to the class of 2025 this spring. Daniela Hellin and Lila Jaillet will join the Tigers this upcoming fall.

A native of Valencia, Spain, Daniella Hellin adds additional experience on the international stage for the Tigers, having played for the prestigious club of Valencia CF. She’s consistently been around Spain’s youth national teams, including appearing on the Spain U17 National Team, and looks to continue her already impressive career as a Tiger on the collegiate stage.

“Daniela is a creative and intelligent attacking midfielder who thrives in tight spaces and always seems to find the right solution,” said Hudson. “She brings valuable experience from the Spanish youth National team setup and has the ability to break teams down whether she’s taking players on or playing the decisive pass. She will be a real problem for opposition defenses.”

Hellin is one of the most exciting prospects out of Spain and has been with the first team squad at Valencia this past year. The midfielder has been through every age group at the club, competing with and against some of the brightest talents Spain has to offer, including traveling to Europe and East Asia while representing Valencia CF.

“I am looking forward to being a part of this great program and to contributing as much as possible to help my team,” said Hellin. “I see a very united team with a lot of room to progress together.”

The second addition to the fall squad is a prominent defender out of Marietta, Georgia, Jaillet is a captain of both her club and high school teams and a great leader, she recently led her HS team to their first Georgia High School Association (GHSA) 6A State Championship. She earned first-team all-state, all-region, all-county and defensive MVP honors during her high school career at George Walton High School.

“Lila is a versatile and athletic defender who brings both grit and composure to our back line,” added Hudson. “She’s a great competitor with the tools to strengthen our defensive unit and add depth to our backline immediately.”

The incoming freshman has spent 12 years playing club soccer for Tophat in Atlanta, Georgia, where she started and played every minute of 27 games this season.

Jaillet is ready to bring her experience to the collegiate stage. “I chose LSU for its coaching staff, team culture and the amazing athletic facilities. I am excited to compete on the pitch at the highest level, building lifelong friendships with my teammates, and hopefully bring home an SEC Championship,” added Jaillet.

