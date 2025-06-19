LSU Gold
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball at Men's College World Series

Gallery: Baseball at Men's College World Series

Game 1 vs Arkansas

Josh Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chase Shores | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Nate Yeskie, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel, Jared Jones, Chris Stanfield, Steven Milam, Josh Pearson, Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Steven Milam | Photo by: Kristen Young
Casan Evans | Photo by: Kristen Young
Chase Shores | Photo by: Kristen Young
Chase Shores | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Steven Milam | Photo by: Kristen Young
Steven Milam | Photo by: Kristen Young
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Game 2 vs UCLA

Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jake Brown | Photo by: Kristen Young
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Kristen Young
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Edward Yamin, Josh Pearson, Dalton Beck, Grant Fontenot, Mavrick Rizy | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Steven Milam | Photo by: Kristen Young
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Chase Shores | Photo by: Kristen Young
Michael Braswell, Derek Curiel, Jared Jones, Jake Brown, Steven Milam | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Edward Yamin. | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones, Jake Brown, Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Game 3 vs Arkansas

Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Kristen Young
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Kristen Young
Chase Shores | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Kristen Young
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kade Anderson, Daniel Dickinson, Tanner Reaves, Chris Stanfield, Ethan Frey, Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Kristen Young
Luis Hernandez, Josh Simpson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Josh Jordan | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jamie Tutko, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez, Steven Milam, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson, Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones, Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Dalton Beck | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Josh Jordan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson, Maureen johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Josh Simpson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
DJ Primeaux, William Schmidt, Mavrick Rizy | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
John Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jaden Noot | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Frey, Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

LSU Meets Coastal Carolina in CWS Finals at 6 p.m. CT Saturday

LSU Meets Coastal Carolina in CWS Finals at 6 p.m. CT Saturday

LSU’s all-time CWS record is 49-29 (.628), and the Tigers this weekend are making their ninth appearance in the CWS championship round … LSU is 7-1 in its previous trips to the CWS Finals, winning the single championship game in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 2000, and capturing the Finals series in 2009 and 2023.
Watch: CWS Pre-Championship Series Press Conference

Watch: CWS Pre-Championship Series Press Conference

On Friday, June 20, LSU Baseball takes part in a press conference prior to Saturday's opening game of the 2025 CWS Championship Series. Coastal Carolina begins at 11 a.m. CT, with LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson, pitcher Anthony Eyanson and outfielder Jake Brown to follow at 11:30 a.m.
Jones Walk-Off Hit Lifts LSU into CWS Championship Series

Jones Walk-Off Hit Lifts LSU into CWS Championship Series

LSU will meet Coastal Carolina in the best-of-three CWS Finals series to determine the 2025 National Champion. First pitch of Game 1 of the series is set for 6 p.m. CT Saturday, and it will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPN.