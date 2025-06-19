Gallery: Baseball at Men's College World Series

LSU’s all-time CWS record is 49-29 (.628), and the Tigers this weekend are making their ninth appearance in the CWS championship round … LSU is 7-1 in its previous trips to the CWS Finals, winning the single championship game in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 2000, and capturing the Finals series in 2009 and 2023.
On Friday, June 20, LSU Baseball takes part in a press conference prior to Saturday's opening game of the 2025 CWS Championship Series. Coastal Carolina begins at 11 a.m. CT, with LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson, pitcher Anthony Eyanson and outfielder Jake Brown to follow at 11:30 a.m.
LSU will meet Coastal Carolina in the best-of-three CWS Finals series to determine the 2025 National Champion. First pitch of Game 1 of the series is set for 6 p.m. CT Saturday, and it will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPN.