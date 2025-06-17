Edwards Makes History with Two Major Awards, Six Tigers Receive LSWA All-Louisiana Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU softball landed six athletes on the 2025 Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) All-Louisiana College Softball Team and earned three major awards, headlined by first baseman Tori Edwards, who was named LSWA 2025 Hitter of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

In the 39-year history of the All-Louisiana Softball Team, Edwards becomes the first freshman to win two major awards. The NFCA All-American is the fifth player in program history to be named the state’s Hitter of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Bianka Bell was the last Hitter of the Year recipient in 2015, and Taylor Pleasants garnered the Freshman of the Year award in 2021. Joining Edwards on the first team were catcher Maci Bergeron, infielder Danieca Coffey, and pitcher Jayden Heavener. Outfielder Jalia Lassiter was placed on the All-Louisiana Second Team and named the LSWA Newcomer of the Year, and infielder Sierra Daniel was tabbed All-Louisiana Honorable Mention. The results mark the second consecutive season that LSU has had six players on the All-Louisiana team, including four players on the first team. It is also the fourth occurrence that the Tigers have won three major awards (2015, 2007, 2001).

Edwards, who was tabbed the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, started all 58 games at first base. She set a program single-season record with a .802 slugging percentage and tied for a program-best 18 home runs, including an all-time high four grand slams. Edwards broke into LSU’s single-season top 10 records with 73 RBI (No. 3) and a .495 on-base percentage (No. 9). Overall, at the plate, Edwards batted .375 behind 62 hits, scored 52 runs and drew 37 walks, while in the field, she registered 346 putouts and had eight assists.

Bergeron was awarded her first All-Louisiana distinction after an All-American season, where she batted .364 with 60 hits, including nine home runs. She scored 37 runs and added 49 RBI. Bergeron’s 45 walks and .498 on-base percentage rank No. 5 and No. 7, respectively, in the program’s single-season record book. At the backstop position, Bergeron had a .994 fielding percentage with 312 putouts, 13 assists and two errors. She caught five runners stealing and was part of two double plays.

Coffey capped her LSU career by earning her third All-Louisiana selection and second with first-team status (2023). Coffey, a three-time NFCA All-Region honoree, led LSU with a .388 batting average, a .509 on-base percentage, 69 hits, 55 runs and 47 walks. Her on-base percentage in 2025 ranks No. 5 in the LSU single-season record book, while her batting average sits at No. 10 and walks at No. 3. Coffey concludes her career at LSU ranked No. 2 all-time with a .457 on-base percentage, No. 5 with a .366 batting average, No. 5 with 121 career walks, No. 10 with 10 triples and No. 10 with 325 assists.

Heavener busted on the scene by throwing the program’s sixth perfect game in her collegiate debut against Charlotte on Feb. 7 behind a season-high 13 strikeouts. Heavener made 21 starts in the circle and 25 appearances. She was 13-5 with a 2.75 ERA and had 152 strikeouts in 119.2 innings. Her 152 strikeouts ranked No. 6 among freshmen in program history, and she logged five games with 10 or more strikeouts last season.

Lassiter is LSU’s eighth player to win the Newcomer of the Year award and first since Amanda Sanchez in 2019. After being named to the 2025 NFCA Gulf All-Region Third Team, Lassiter becomes a three-time All-Region team. Lassiter started all 58 games in center field and had a .330 batting average on 61 hits, including 15 doubles, one triple and three home runs. She scored 51 runs and had 41 ribbies, 22 walks and four sac flies. Lassiter tallied three games with a 1.000 batting average with at least three at-bats, and she turned in a perfect fielding percentage with 57 putouts and two assists.

Daniel, an NFCA Gulf All-Region Second Team selection, made 43 starts and appeared in 50 games, mostly at second base. She ended the season with a .381 batting average on 40 hits, including her first two collegiate home runs. Daniel scored 32 runs and had 19 RBI and defensively had a .970 fielding percentage as a middle infielder with 56 putouts and 74 assists.

2025 All-Louisiana Collegiate Softball Team

First Team:

Pitcher: Allie Floyd, Jr., Louisiana Tech

Pitcher: Jayden Heavener, Fr., LSU

Pitcher: Macie LaRue, Jr., Southeastern Louisiana

Pitcher: Haley Primrose, Sr., LSU-Alexandria

Pitcher: Maddie Taylor, Fr., McNeese

Catcher: Maci Bergeron, Jr., LSU

First Base: Tori Edwards, Fr., LSU

Second Base: Morgan Brown, Fr., ULM

Third Base: Danieca Coffey, Sr., LSU

Shortstop: Chloe Magee, So., Southeastern Louisiana

Outfield: Meagan Brown, So., ULM

Outfield: Kaetlyn Dunbar, Jr., LSU-Alexandria

Outfield: Elena Heng, Fr., Louisiana Tech

Designated Player: Brilee Ford, So., Southeastern Louisiana

Utility: Kassidy Chance, Fr., McNeese

Major Awards

Hitter of the Year: Tori Edwards, LSU

Pitcher of the Year: Macie LaRue, Southeastern Louisiana

Newcomer of the Year: Jalia Lassiter, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards, LSU

Coach of the Year: Rick Fremin, Southeastern Louisiana

Second Team:

Pitcher: Dakota Lake, So., ULM

Pitcher: Reagan Rios, So., LSU-Eunice

Pitcher: Maddie Robinson, So., Baton Rouge CC

Catcher: Madi Baker, Sr., LSU-Alexandria

First Base: Emily Smith, Fr., UL Lafayette

Second Base: Claire Sisco, Jr., Nicholls

Third Base: Maria Detillier, Jr., Southeastern Louisiana

Shortstop: Nicole Hammoude, Sr., Louisiana Tech

Outfield: Kamryn Broussard, So., Grambling

Outfield: Nyjah Fontenot, So., McNeese

Outfield: Jalia Lassiter, Jr., LSU

Designated Player: Riley Rutherford, Sr., Nicholls

Utility: Alyssa Soileau, Fr., LSU-Alexandria