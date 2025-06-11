Track & Field’s Men Advance Three Individuals and One Relay to the NCAA Finals

EUGENE, Ore. – The LSU men’s track & field team opened up their week at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday, hosted by Oregon at the historic Hayward Field.

Live Results

The men’s 4×100-meter relay delivered an exciting start for the Tigers as they got the day started for LSU. The quartet of Jahiem Stern, Myles Thomas, Jaiden Reid and Jelani Watkins put down the No. 2 time in the program’s performance-list history with 38.14 seconds to finish second in the heat and advance. Friday’s first running event will be their return to the track at 7:02 p.m. CT. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tigers have won two of the last four titles in the event, and finished second in last year’s finale.

Next up for the Tigers was the hurdle duo of Jahiem Stern and Matthew Sophia. Stern entered the day with a personal-best time of 13.35 seconds, which sat at fourth in LSU PL history. The junior took second in his heat with a new PR and No. 3 time in LSU PL history of 13.29 seconds to advance to the final. Sophia was unable to advance after a clipping a few hurdles, finishing in 13th with a time of 13.53 seconds.

In the men’s 100 meter both Watkins and Reid returned to the track looking to advance in their second event of the day. Watkins clocked a time of 10.02 seconds in his heat to win and advance to the final on Friday. A heat later, Reid clocked a new PR of 10.02 seconds to advance with Watkins. The time of 10.02 for Reid moved him up to No. 7 in LSU PL history, just pushing ahead of his teammate Myles Thomas.

Men’s Day Two Schedule (Friday, June 13)

6:30 p.m. – Men’s High Jump Final (Chadenga)

7:02 p.m. – Men’s 4x100m Relay Final (Stern, Thomas, Reid, Watkins)

7:42 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Relays Final (Stern)

7:52 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Final (Watkins, Reid)

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.