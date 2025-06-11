SEC Announces TV Windows for 2025 Football; LSU-SLU at Night

BATON ROUGE – ESPN has released the approximate start times for the remainder of LSU’s 2025 football schedule, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday.

Start times for LSU’s first three games were previously announced. LSU opens the 2025 season at Clemson on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC, followed by the home-opener on Sept. 6 against Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+/ESPN+. The Tigers open conference play in week 3 when they host Florida at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

All SEC-controlled games starting with Week 4 (Sept. 20) will have set television windows, including LSU’s home contest against Southeastern Louisiana which is set for 6:45 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Select games have been tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows.

Television start time windows for Weeks 5-14 are defined as follows:

Early: 11 a.m. to noon CT start

– LSU has 2 games listed in the “Early” window

– At Vanderbilt, Arkansas

Afternoon: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. CT start

– No LSU games have been designated to start in only this window (see “Flex” below)

Flex: Games scheduled with either an Afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m. CT) or Night (5-7 p.m. CT) start

– LSU has 4 games listed in the “Flex” window

– at Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, at Oklahoma

Night: 5 to 7 p.m. CT start

– LSU has 2 games listed in the “Night” window

– at Alabama, Western Kentucky

For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior.