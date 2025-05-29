LSU Gold
Football

by Michael Bonnette
First Two 2025 Home Football Games to Kickoff at Night

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Southeastern Conference opener against Florida on Sept. 13 in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT, the league office announced on Thursday.

The league office announced kickoff times and network designations for the first three weeks of the season. The kickoff windows for the remainder of LSU’s schedule will be announced on June 11.

The LSU-Florida game will be televised on ABC.

LSU’s home opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6 is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff and will be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.

It was previously announced that LSU’s season-opener at Clemson on Aug. 30 will be televised on ABC and kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT. It will be LSU’s first appearance at Clemson and the first meeting between the teams since January of 2020 in the CFP National Championship Game in New Orleans.

LSU is coming off a 9-4 season capped with three consecutive wins including a 44-31 win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

