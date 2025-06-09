Four Tiger Golfers To Start Qualifying Tuesday in R&A's Women's Am in Scotland

BATON ROUGE – Four members of the LSU Women’s Golf Team will compete in the Women’s Amateur Championship, sponsored by the R&A at Nairn, Scotland.

The event begins on Tuesday with the first of two stroke play qualifying rounds. The field will be cut to 64 after 36 holes to begin match play on Thursday with the championship to be decided on Sunday.

Representing LSU will be graduate student Elsa Svensson of Sweden, rising sophomore Josefin Widal (also of Sweden), recent transfer signee sophomore Francesca Fiorellini (Italy) and Perla Sól Sigurbrandsdóttir of Iceland, a signee for the 2025-26 season.

Both Svensson and Widal were part of the Tiger team that advanced to match play in the SEC Championship and advanced to the NCAA Championships for a school record fifth consecutive year. Widal won her first collegiate title at Tulane and Svensson returned to a stellar role on the team in 2025 after battling minor injuries for the previous two seasons.

Fiorellini signed with the Tigers last week, transferring from UCLA after a good freshman season that sees her ranked 54th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Sigurbrandsdóttir is coming off a win in her last start in the GLG Juniors International.

The first round begins at 12:45 a.m. CT (6:45 a.m. in Scotland) and live scoring can be found at RandA.org.