June 2025 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the June 2025 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Cadence Brace

Freshman, Marketing, Women’s Tennis

Reason for nomination: I am pleased to nominate Cadence Brace for Student-Athlete of the Month in recognition of her exceptional performance during Spring 2025, both academically and athletically.

As an international Student-Athlete majoring in Marketing, Cadence exemplifies the balance of discipline, dedication, and drive that defines the best of our Student-Athlete community. This past semester, she successfully juggled a demanding academic schedule in receiving Dean’s List honors while representing LSU on the road and abroad through extensive team travel and international competition.

Despite spending significant time away from campus, Cadence remained highly engaged in her coursework, consistently meeting deadlines and contributing meaningfully in her classes. Her professors and academic support staff have praised her for her organization, accountability, and proactive communication—skills that are essential for success in a dynamic academic environment like LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business.

On the athletic front, Cadence competed at a high level both nationally and internationally, proudly representing LSU and her home country. Her performance during international competitions not only showcased her athletic talent but also her composure and adaptability under pressure—qualities that resonate in both her sport and her academic discipline.

Cadence’s ability to manage these responsibilities with such poise is a testament to her maturity and strong work ethic. She is a leader among her peers and a positive representative of LSU’s global and athletic excellence.

For her outstanding academic commitment, leadership, and the successful balance of a demanding travel schedule with her coursework, Cadence Brace is a truly deserving recipient of Student-Athlete of the Month.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Valeriia Egorova

Junior, Mass Communication – Journalism, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: I am proud to nominate Valeriia Egorova for Student-Athlete of the Month. As a transfer and international student in Mass Communications, Valeriia exemplifies the resilience, adaptability, and excellence we aim to recognize with this honor.

During Spring 2025, Valeriia successfully managed a rigorous academic course load while navigating the complexities of both LSU team travel and international travel and competition. Despite a schedule that would challenge even the most seasoned student-athletes, Valeriia consistently demonstrated maturity, focus, and time management.

In the classroom, Valeriia excelled by making the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. She maintained strong academic standing in a demanding major, engaging meaningfully in her coursework and remaining proactive in communicating with faculty during her travel periods. Her professors have noted her professionalism, curiosity, and strong work ethic—qualities that have made her a standout student.

Athletically, Valeriia represented LSU with distinction both domestically and abroad. Balancing travel across time zones while still delivering high-level performances reflects her dedication to her sport, her team, and her personal growth. Her ability to stay centered and committed through the demands of international competition speaks to her mental toughness and professionalism.

What makes Valeriia’s performance even more impressive is the fact that she is navigating all of these challenges while adapting to a new academic system and culture. She carries herself with grace and integrity.

For her exceptional performance in balancing academic achievement, athletic excellence, and the unique challenges of international travel and transition, Valeriia Egorova is a deserving recipient of Student-Athlete of the Month.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Princesse Hyman

Freshman, Marketing, Women’s Track & Field – Discus

Reason for nomination: I was extremely impressed by her commitment to improving herself academically and her dedication to putting in the work both inside and outside of our sessions.” -Brad Jones

“I met Princesse a week after the spring semester began; it was her first day on campus and her first day in the U.S. She quickly took advantage of the resources available at ACSA, caught up in her classes, and maintained her focus on academics. She completed her first semester with a GPA of 3.92, earning a spot on the Dean’s List.” – Ashley Granger

Nominated by: Ashley Granger, Senior Associate Director of Internal Affairs and Brad Jones, Assistant Director of Student Support Services/Math Specialist

KJ Johnson

Senior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: Throughout her academic career, KJ consistently worked hard to be the best student she could be, always advocating for herself and finding a program that reflected her interests. This spring, while balancing a full course load and competing, she continued to excel and graduated! I’m so excited to see all that she accomplishes next!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Volodymyr Lisovets

Freshman, Sport Administration, Men’s Swimming and Diving

Reason for nomination: I am pleased to nominate Volodymyr Lisovets, a freshman international student, as our Student-Athlete of the Month. Since arriving mid-year to LSU, Volodymyr has made an immediate and impressive impact both in the classroom and in competition. Transitioning into a new academic and athletic environment mid-year is a challenge in itself, but Volodymyr has embraced it with maturity, focus, and determination.

Volodymyr has demonstrated elite work ethic and coach ability. He quickly earned the respect through his discipline, organization, and follow through. Despite joining the team halfway through the academic year, he has adapted seamlessly and continues to push both himself and those around him to higher standards.

In the classroom, Volodymyr is equally committed. He had a great spring semester academically in making the Dean’s List all while navigating a new educational system outside his native language. His professors noted his punctuality, engagement, and thoughtful participation, as well as his willingness to seek help and support when needed. His academic success is a testament to his resilience and desire to grow.

Volodymyr’s drive, willingness to learn, and adaptability make him an outstanding choice for this honor. His contributions already reflect the promise of a bright future both in competition and in the classroom.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Chris Stanfield

Junior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Baseball

Reason for nomination: Since transferring to LSU this fall, Chris has shown dedication to his academics while also staying actively involved in the community. His strong communication skills and positive attitude have made him a great addition to the LSU community!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2025, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.