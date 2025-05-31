LSU Gymnastics Inks Denver Transfer Madison Ulrich

BATON ROUGE – Head Coach Jay Clark and the LSU Gymnastics team officially welcomed University of Denver transfer Madison Ulrich to the program after she signed with the Tigers for her upcoming junior season in 2026.

A native of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Ulrich was a stand-out gymnast for Denver, where she earned multiple accolades throughout her career, including 2025 All-Big 12 Conference Team honors and 2024 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. She also earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week six times as a freshman in 2024.

Ulrich will add depth to every event for the Tigers next season, having competed in the all-around in every meet during her two seasons at Denver. She joins LSU’s recent transfer class of Emily Innes and Molly Brinkman.

“I chose LSU because of the unmatched balance and culture that is evidently embedded within the program. It immediately felt like a fit. I felt like a part of the family, welcomed and valued, before I even stepped foot on campus,” said Ulrich.

“The respect that the team and staff all have for each other is inspiring and something I want to be a part of. I would like to make an impact on the future success of this program, growing every day with these wonderful people by my side, and leaving my legacy with LSU.”

A three-time All-American, Ulrich individually qualified to Fort Worth this year after she placed third in the all-around in the NCAA Salt Lake City Regional. She went on to finish No. 6 in the all-around (39.325), No. 7 on beam (9.8875) and No. 8 on bars (9.8875) in semifinal I of the 2025 NCAA National Championships.

In her sophomore season with the Pioneers in 2025, Ulrich tallied 11 titles: four in the all-around, three on bars, one on beam and three on floor. She will come to LSU with career highs of 9.925 on vault, 9.975 on bars, 9.900 on beam, 9.950 on floor and 39.575 in the all-around.



In the classroom, Ulrich is a WCGA Scholastic All-American Academic All-Big 12 Team member. She will continue pursuing her degree in kinesiology with a minor in psychology at LSU.

Prior to beginning her collegiate career, Ulrich was a five-star recruit, according to College Gym News, as well as a three-time USAG Development Program Level 10 National Team Member and three-time Nastia Liukin Cup qualifier.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.