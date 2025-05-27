Track & Field Ready for the Four-Day NCAA East First Round in Jacksonville
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is kicking off the initial qualifying rounds of the NCAA meets with the NCAA East First Round hosted at North Florida’s Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The four-day meet will be streamed lived on ESPN+.
Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information
LSU will have 34 student-athletes (20 men, 14 women) competing this week at the NCAA East First Round. The first day of the meet (Wednesday) is set to start at 1:30 p.m. CT for LSU with the men’s javelin throw.
Live coverage of the NCAA East First Round will air on ESPN+, starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Wednesday: ESPN+ Stream (5 p.m.)
Thursday: ESPN+ Stream (5 p.m.)
Friday: ESPN+ Stream (4 p.m.)
Saturday: ESPN+ Stream (4 p.m.)
The Tigers will be represented at next week’s NCAA East First Round by 34 student athletes across 39 entries next week. The women are heading to this year’s meet with 13 less entries and seven less members than last year’s team. The men will have three less entries, but retain the same number of athletes as last year’s team.
To mirror the format of the national meet, the First Round will be contested over four days with alternating men’s and women’s programs. The NCAA West First Round will take place the same weekend at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas. The top 12 in each event advance to Eugene, Ore., for the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships (June 11-14). Listed below are all 39 entries for LSU and more info pertaining the upcoming meets.
Women’s Qualifiers | 18 entries, 14 student-athletes
|100 (2)
|Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam
|200 (2)
|Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam
|400 (1)
|Ella Onojuvwevwo
|800 (1)
|Michaela Rose
|10,000 (1)
|Edna Chepkemoi
|400h (1)
|Garriel White
|4 x 100
|Machaeda Linton, Nasya Williams, Aniyah Bigam, Tima Godbless
|4 x 400
|Ella Onojuvwevwo, Michaela Rose, Aniyah Bigam, Garriel White
|PV (1)
|Johanna Duplantis
|LJ (1)
|Machaeda Linton
|TJ (2)
|Machaeda Linton, Taylor Fingers
|DT (2)
|Princesse Hyman, Leah Acosta,
|JT (2)
|Trinity Spooner, Alexis Guillory
Men’s Qualifiers | 21 entries, 20 student-athletes
|100 (3)
|Jelani Watkins, Jaiden Reid, Myles Thomas
|200 (2)
|Jaiden Reid, Jelani Watkins
|400 (1)
|Amal Glasgow
|1500 (2)
|Emedy Kiplimo, Rhen Langley
|110h (2)
|Matthew Sophia, Jahiem Stern
|4 x 100
|Jahiem Stern, Jaiden Reid, Myles Thomas, Jelani Watkins
|4 x 400
|Jeremiah Walker, Shakeem McKay, Gregory Prince, Amal Glasgow
|HJ (3)
|Kam Franklin, Kuda Chadenga, Isaac Onuoha
|PV (1)
|Beau Domingue
|LJ (1)
|Jordan Turner
|DT (2)
|Chad Hendricks, Jaden James, Jevan Parara
|JT (1)
|Paul Catalanatto Jr.
The complete list of participants is available on the following website.
For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.
Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.