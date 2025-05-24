Three Tiger Golfers Earn All-Region Honors For 2024-25 Performance

BATON ROUGE – Three prominent members of the LSU men’s golf team – Algot Kleen, Jay Mendell and Arni Sveinsson – were named to the NCAA Division I PING All-Southeast Region team announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Kleen finished his final year of eligibility with one of the best average seasons in school history, while Mendell had his second strong season with the Tigers and Sveinsson, from Iceland, put himself among the top freshmen in the country with his first-year performance.

Kleen, who turned pro on Thursday and made the cut to the weekend on the DP Tour, posted the second lowest season stroke average in school history at 70.06 and was voted SEC Newcomer of the Year after transferring from East Tennessee State with first-year LSU head coach Jake Amos. Kleen won in the Visit Knoxville Collegiate and shot a course record 9-under 63 in the final round of The Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Mendell, who is from Lafayette, had two top fives and four top 10s, including T3 finishes in two important events – the Pauma Valley Invitational and the SEC Championship. The sophomore was at -7 206 (68-68-70) in California and 66-65-70 in the league stroke play. Mendell finished the year at 71.08, almost 1.3 strokes better than his freshman season.

Sveinsson put together one of the best all-time freshman seasons with a scoring average of 70.25, which is third best all-time for a single season. Sveinsson won The Blessings Collegiate Invitational and had five top five finishes along the way, including T4 in his first NCAA Regional appearance in Amherst, Virginia with a 4-under 206 (72-68-66).

Division I PING All-Region Teams

Southeast

Carson Bacha, Auburn

Claes Borregaard, Kennesaw State

Buck Brumlow, Georgia

Luke Clanton, Florida State

Billy Davis, Auburn

Garrett Endicott, Mississippi State

Tom Fischer, Ole Miss

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Ian Gilligan, Florida

Jonathan Griz, Alabama

Frankie Harris, South Carolina

Shubham Jaglan, USF

Algot Kleen, LSU

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Kye Meeks, Ole Miss

Jay Mendell, LSU

Jake Peacock, USF

Cayden Pope, Auburn

Luke Poulter, Florida

Brantley Scott, Troy

Lance Simpson, Tennessee

Árni Sveinsson, LSU

Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss

Jack Turner, Florida

Brendan Valdes, Auburn

Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt

Tyler Weaver, Florida State

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt