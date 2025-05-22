Women's Tennis Stars Brace and Cross Earn ITA All-American Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. LSU Women’s Tennis standout freshmen Cadence Brace and Kayla Cross earned All-American honors following their stellar freshman campaigns, as announced by the ITA alongside the final singles and doubles rankings.

Brace and Cross become the 16th and 17th All-Americans in program history, marking LSU’s first All-American honors since 2023.

Brace adds another accolade to her resume after being named the SEC Freshman of the Year with a first-team All-SEC selection. Meanwhile, Brace shared an SEC All-Freshman team selection with Cross, who was named to the All-SEC second team.

Whether competing individually or as a pairing, the Canadian duo were ever-present for the Tigers on the top singles and doubles spots.

After making national waves by signing to LSU in August, Brace served as the consensus top option for the Tigers in her debut season. Besides her yearly SEC awards, she was named the SEC Freshman of the Week three times. Brace concluded her season with a 14-6 record on the top spot in solo play, behind a team-leading 11 ranked wins. The Canadian native also ended her season on a seven-match winning streak dating back to March 28 against Vanderbilt. Brace concluded the season with a singles ranking of No. 8, qualifying her for an All-American selection.

Beyond singles play, Brace teamed with Cross, after signing to the program in January, to form one of the top doubles pairings in the nation. The Canadian pairing finished the dual season with a 12-4 record with nine ranked victories. The pair earned a final ITA doubles ranking of No. 6 to qualify the duo for their All-American selection.

The freshmen are the first doubles duo to earn ITA All-American honors since 2023, when the NCAA selected Anastasiya Komar and Kylie Collins to compete as a No. 8 seed in doubles at the NCAA Individual Championships.

For Brace, she becomes the fourth Tiger in program history to earn both singles and doubles All-American honors in the same season, joining Bruna Colosio (2000), Joana Valle Costa (2017), and Anastasiya Komar (2023).

