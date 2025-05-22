LSU Track & Field Tallies 39 Entries for the NCAA East First Round

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team will have 39 entries at next week’s NCAA East First Round. Selections and national qualifiers in the combined events were posted Thursday. This year’s meet will take place May 28-31 at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Tigers will be represented at next week’s NCAA East First Round by 34 student athletes across 39 entries next week. The women are heading to this year’s meet with 13 less entries and seven less members than last year’s team. The men will have three less entries, but retain the same number of athletes as last year’s team.

To mirror the format of the national meet, the First Round will be contested over four days with alternating men’s and women’s programs. The NCAA West First Round will take place the same weekend at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas. The top 12 in each event advance to Eugene, Ore., for the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships (June 11-14). Listed below are all 39 entries for LSU and more info pertaining the upcoming meets.

Women’s Qualifiers | 18 entries, 14 student-athletes

100 (2) Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam 200 (2) Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam 400 (1) Ella Onojuvwevwo 800 (1) Michaela Rose 10,000 (1) Edna Chepkemoi 400h (1) Garriel White 4 x 100 Machaeda Linton, Nasya Williams, Aniyah Bigam, Tima Godbless 4 x 400 Ella Onojuvwevwo, Michaela Rose, Aniyah Bigam, Garriel White PV (1) Johanna Duplantis LJ (1) Machaeda Linton TJ (2) Machaeda Linton, Taylor Fingers DT (2) Princesse Hyman, Leah Acosta, JT (2) Trinity Spooner, Alexis Guillory

Men’s Qualifiers | 21 entries, 20 student-athletes

100 (3) Jelani Watkins, Jaiden Reid, Myles Thomas 200 (2) Jaiden Reid, Jelani Watkins 400 (1) Amal Glasgow 1500 (2) Emedy Kiplimo, Rhen Langley 110h (2) Matthew Sophia, Jahiem Stern 4 x 100 Jahiem Stern, Jaiden Reid, Myles Thomas, Jelani Watkins 4 x 400 Jeremiah Walker, Shakeem McKay, Gregory Prince, Amal Glasgow HJ (3) Kam Franklin, Kuda Chadenga, Isaac Onuoha PV (1) Beau Domingue LJ (1) Jordan Turner DT (2) Chad Hendricks, Jaden James, Jevan Parara JT (1) Paul Catalanatto Jr.

The complete list of participants is available on the following website.

For more information regarding the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and to purchase tickets, log on to NCAA.com/trackandfield.

