Men Ranked No. 14, Women No. 19 in Eighth Edition of Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the eighth edition of the outdoor national ratings for the 2025 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU men move up a spot to No. 14 this week, while the women remain at No. 19 in the nation.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU has a total of seven individuals and two relays ranked top 10 in the nation after the SEC Outdoor Championships. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.

LSU Individual Top 10 National Rankings

No. 1 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 1:58.12

No. 4 | Turner, Watkins, Thomas, Reid| Men’s 4×100 | 38.43

No. 5 | Jaiden Reid| 200m | 20.13

No. 8 | Tima Godbless| 100m | 11.06

No. 8 | Jelani Watkins | 100m | 10.01w

No. 9 | Tima Godbless| 200m | 22.55w

No. 9 | Matthew Sophia | 100h | 13.31w

No. 9 | Linton, Williams, Bigam, Godbless| Women’s 4×100 | 43.01

No. 10 | Jahiem Stern | 100h | 13.35

2025 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Men | No. 15 | April 1

LSU Women | No. 17 | April 1

LSU Men | No. 10 | April 8

LSU Women | No. 17 | April 8

LSU Men | No. 16 | April 15

LSU Women | No. 20 | April 15

LSU Men | No. 14 | April 22

LSU Women | No. 22 | April 22

LSU Men | No. 15 | April 29

LSU Women | No. 18 | April 29

LSU Men | No. 15 | May 6

LSU Women | No. 18 | May 6

LSU Men | No. 15 | May 13

LSU Women | No. 19 | May 13

LSU Men | No. 14 | May 20

LSU Women | No. 19 | May 20

