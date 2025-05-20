10 Student-Athletes Named to Outdoor Track and Field All-SEC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that 10 members of the LSU track & field program were named outdoor All-SEC honorees.

The All-SEC first team consists of the top finishers in each event, while the second team consists of the second-place finishers and the third team consists of the third-place finishers in each event. Ties are not broken. Some athletes finished with more than one medal, but are slotted as their highest finish on the All-SEC team.

All-SEC Members

First Team (event)

Michaela Rose (800m)

Second Team (event)

Aniyah Bigam (4×100)

Tima Godbless (100m, 4×100)

Machaeda Linton (4×100)

Ella Onojuvwevwo (400m)

Jaiden Reid (4×100)

Jahiem Stern (4×100)

Myles Thomas (4×100)

Jelani Watkins (4×100)

Nasya Williams (4×100)

