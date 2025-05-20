LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Track & Field

10 Student-Athletes Named to Outdoor Track and Field All-SEC Teams

+0
10 Student-Athletes Named to Outdoor Track and Field All-SEC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that 10 members of the LSU track & field program were named outdoor All-SEC honorees.

The All-SEC first team consists of the top finishers in each event, while the second team consists of the second-place finishers and the third team consists of the third-place finishers in each event. Ties are not broken. Some athletes finished with more than one medal, but are slotted as their highest finish on the All-SEC team.

All-SEC Members

First Team (event)

  • Michaela Rose (800m)

Second Team (event)

  • Aniyah Bigam (4×100)
  • Tima Godbless (100m, 4×100)
  • Machaeda Linton (4×100)
  • Ella Onojuvwevwo (400m)
  • Jaiden Reid (4×100)
  • Jahiem Stern (4×100)
  • Myles Thomas (4×100)
  • Jelani Watkins (4×100)
  • Nasya Williams (4×100)

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Related Stories

LSU Track & Field Signs Six-Time NAIA Champion Salieci Myles From Transfer Portal

LSU Track & Field Signs Six-Time NAIA Champion Salieci Myles From Transfer Portal

Men Ranked No. 14, Women No. 19 in Eighth Edition of Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

Men Ranked No. 14, Women No. 19 in Eighth Edition of Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI

Gallery: Track & Field SEC Outdoor Championships

Gallery: Track & Field SEC Outdoor Championships