Michaela Rose Earns Sixth SEC 800 Title, Tigers Earn Seven Medals to Close Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU track and field team closed out their final day of action at the SEC Outdoor Championships on Saturday, hosted by Kentucky at the UK Track & Field Complex. After three days of competition, the LSU women finished seventh with a team score of 55 points, while the men finished in ninth with 45 points.

Final Results

Anytime there is a championship level meet that includes the 800 meter, you know there will be an appearance from Michaela Rose. The senior earned her sixth-total 800m title, and the third in-a-row outdoors, an SEC record. Rose clocked a time 1:59.75 to earn the win by almost two seconds, scoring 10 points for the Tigers. She will be searching for the NCAA record this postseason, a time that she has solely trailed as the No. 2 runner in NCAA history since her sophomore season.

The final day of competition in Kentucky got hot for the Tigers with the men’s and women’s 4×100-meter relays. The women were first up to bat and clocked a time of 43.02 seconds to finish with silver and score eight points. LSU’s quad consisting of Machaeda Linton, Nasya Williams, Aniyah Bigam and Tima Godbless were just off of their season-best time of 43.01 seconds.

On the men’s side the quarter of Jahiem Stern, Jaiden Reid, Myles Thomas and Jelani Watkins clocked a huge SB of 38.43 seconds. The time earned the second place and scored eight points like the women’s team. The time of 38.43 seconds puts the team at No. 10 in LSU performance-list history and ties them for fourth in the NCAA.

Junior Ella Onojuvwevwo entered the day hunting for her first medal in the SEC 400 meter. The Nigerian star struck silver and scored eight points with a time of 51.26 seconds out in lane nine. Onojuvwevwo has yet to go sub-51 seconds this outdoor season and will likely need to at the NCAA East First Round.

Godbless entered this meet with a hunger to redeem what happened indoors. After helping the women’s 4×100 to silver, she later took silver once again in the 100 meter. The difference between first and second in the final was less than a millisecond (.001). The sophomore clocked SB time of 11.06 seconds (+0.7 m/s). Later in the day, Godbless clocked 22.68 seconds in the 200-meter final to finish fifth overall.

In the men’s 100 meter and 200 meter, Jelani Watkins and Jaiden Reid were taking on their second and third events of the day. Watkins took bronze in the 100m with a PR of 10.02 seconds, and then later took sixth in the 200m with a PR of 20.28 seconds. Reid racked up bronze in the 200m with a near PR of 20.15 seconds, while taking fifth in the 100m with a PR and No. 9 time in LSU PL history of 10.08 seconds. The two underclassmen tallied 19 points total in the 100m and 200m together.

LSU’s high-point scorers of the meet were Tima Godbless with 16 points total for the women and Jaiden Reid with 12 points for the men. The 2025 SEC Championships winners were the Georgia women (103 pts) and Arkansas men (98.5 pts).

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Johanna Duplantis scored one point in pole vault with a mark of 13-5.75.

Taylor Fingers scored one point in long jump with a mark of 43-0.25.

Kam Franklin scores 1.5 points in high jump with a clearance of 6-11.5.

Matthew Sophia scored 4 points in the 110h with a time of 13.41.

Jahiem Stern scored 3 points in the 110h with a time of 13.55.

Yuya Sawada ran the No. 7 5000m time in LSU history of 16:43.95.

Casey Goetschel ran the No. 6 5000m time in LSU history of 14:11.13.

The women’s 4×400 scored 5 points with a time of 3:30.74.

The men’s 4×400 scored 5 points with a time of 3:03.73.

