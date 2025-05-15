Seven Tigers Gather 2025 NFCA Gulf All-Region Team Selections

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. – The LSU softball team earned seven National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region selections announced by the organization on Thursday. Maci Bergeron, Sydney Berzon, Danieca Coffey and Tori Edwards are selected to the 2025 NFCA Gulf All-Region First Team, Sierra Daniel and Jayden Heavener receive a spot on the 2025 NFCA Gulf All-Region Second Team, and Jalia Lassiter is honored on the 2025 NFCA Gulf All-Region Third Team.

LSU has garnered 62 total NFCA First Team selections, with the addition of the four honorees this season. LSU has had 102 players named to an all-region team, with at least one selection each year since 1997.

Berzon claims her third all-region first-team selection. Berzon has a 17-7 record this season with a 2.56 ERA and 99 strikeouts. She has thrown 18 complete games, five shutouts and two saves. Berzon ranks No. 11 all-time in program history with 51 career wins in the circle, No. 12 with 411 career strikeouts and No. 3 all-time with nine career saves.

Coffey collects her second NFCA first-team all-region selection. After suffering a season-ending injury in 2024, Coffey opened 2025 with a 39-game reached base streak and a 25-game hitting streak. The redshirt senior is averaging .386 at the plate behind a team-high 64 hits and leads the club with 46 walks and a .512 on-base percentage this season. Coffey ranks No. 5 all-time at LSU with a .365 batting average, No. 11 with 250 career hits, and No. 4 with a .456 on-base percentage.

Bergeron and Edwards, the Smash Sisters, receive their first all-region accolades to round out the first team. Edwards, the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, leads the team with a .403 batting average behind 62 hits and has 71 RBI. Edwards has set program single-season records with 18 home runs and a .844 slugging percentage. Bergeron has pieced together her best season in her three-year career. The backstop has a .373 batting average with 59 hits, including nine home runs, 36 runs and 48 RBI.

Bergeron also has a .994 fielding percentage with 301 putouts and 12 assists, has caught four runners stealing, and has been part of two double plays. Bergeron currently leads the program with a .995 career fielding percentage with a minimum of 700 chances.

Heavener picks up her first all-region award. The freshman hurler is 13-4 in the circle with a 2.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 113.0 innings. Heavener has held opposing batters to a .163 average and has five shutouts, including throwing the program’s sixth perfect game in her collegiate debut against Charlotte on Feb. 7.

With 94 at-bats entering the NCAA Tournament, Daniel has a .394 batting average with 37 hits, 31 runs and 18 RBI in 47 games. Daniel, who received her first NFCA All-Region selection, hit her first two career home runs this season and has 69 assists and 54 putouts at second base.

Lassiter becomes a three-time all-region honoree, earning her first as an LSU Tiger. Lassiter has started all 55 games at centerfield and has a .328 batting average behind 57 hits, has scored 51 runs and has 36 RBI. She has three home runs this season, including her first grand slam. In the field, Lassiter has a perfect fielding percentage with 56 putouts and two assists.

