No. 10 LSU Comes Up Short in Series Opener at No. 8 Arkansas, 12-9

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After trailing 7-0, No. 10 LSU stormed back and made it a one-run game before No. 8/6 Arkansas pulled away for a 12-9 victory to take game one of the series on Thursday night at Bogle Park.

LSU (39-12, 11-11 SEC) went down 7-0 in the first inning but rallied back and made it a one-run game at 9-8 in the top of the fifth, outscoring Arkansas (37-10, 13-9 SEC), 8-2. However, the Razorbacks hit their fourth home run of the game, a three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth, to go ahead 12-8 and did not look back.

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (17-6) was handed the loss after striking out two batters and giving up four earned runs on four hits and one walk in 0.2 innings. Tatum Clopton and Ashley Vallejo tossed 3.2 and 1.2 innings, respectively. Clopton finished with two strikeouts, surrendered three earned runs on two hits, and walked five batters.

Arkansas pitcher Reis Beuerlein (4-1) was awarded the victory, giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits and walking two batters in 0.2 innings. Robyn Herron logged her third save of the season. Herron got the start and reentered in the sixth for a final line of three strikeouts and gave up two runs, two hits, and six walks in 3.1 innings.

LSU drew a season-high 12 walks and registered 10 hits, marking the 20th game this season that the Tigers have had double-digit hits. The Tigers loaded the bases in five innings but had a season-high 15 runners left on base. Catcher Maci Bergeron batted 3-for-4 with one RBI and drew one walk. Infielder Danieca Coffey recorded her 19th multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-5 outing, and designated player Maddox McKee batted 2-for-4 and had an RBI and a walk in the setback. Outfielder Jalia Lassiter had a team-high three RBI, including her third home run this season.

After getting out of a jam with the bases loaded, Arkansas scored seven runs courtesy of three home runs in the first inning. Infielder Bri Ellis and outfielder Kailey Wyckoff hit two-run homers, and catcher Kennedy Miller hit a three-run blast to left field.

In the top of the second stanza, the Tigers loaded the bases again and scored two runs on a sac fly by Lassiter and an RBI single by Bergeron to cut the deficit to 7-2. The Razorbacks responded in the home half with a run-scoring double by designated player Courtney Day for an 8-2 lead through two innings.

LSU juiced the bases for a third consecutive inning and scored three runs on three hits and one Arkansas error. Pinch hitter Savanna Bedell singled to left field to score one runner, and an error by the Arkansas left fielder allowed another run to score. Lassiter drove in her second run of the game with a groundout RBI, and LSU held Arkansas scoreless for the first time to go into the fourth trailing 8-5.

Once again, the Tigers loaded the bases in the top of the fourth, but the Razorbacks held off the threat and scored one run in the bottom half. LSU responded quickly with a leadoff solo shot by Lassiter in the fifth, and a two-run double to center field from outfielder Jadyn Laneaux made it a one-run game at 9-8. However, Arkansas matched LSU’s three runs with its fourth homer of the night, a three-run shot by Day, to push Arkansas’ lead to 12-8 through five innings.

LSU loaded the bases again in the top of the sixth inning and pushed across one run on a sacrifice fly by infielder Tori Edwards, making the score 12-9, which stood as the final score.

Up Next

Game two is slated for 6 p.m. CT on Friday, May 2.

