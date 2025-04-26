No. 10 LSU Falls to No. 8 Florida in Series Opener, 14-4

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 10 LSU dropped game one of the series against No. 8/6 Florida, 14-4, in six innings on Saturday at Tiger Park.

LSU falls to 37-11 on the season and has a 9-10 record in the SEC. Florida wins its fourth consecutive game and improves to 41-10 and 12-7 in league play. Florida’s 14 runs and 13 hits are an opponent season-high against LSU.

“Just a tough day. Obviously, we did not pitch well at all. We could not seem to find the answers for them,” said head coach Beth Torina. “Florida has a good offense. They swing big, and they capitalize on mistakes. You can’t have an off day and try to get people like that out. It just doesn’t work.”

LSU pitcher Jayden Heavener (11-4) was handed the loss after starting the first 2.0 innings. She had three strikeouts and gave up four runs on three hits and two walks.

Florida pitcher Kegan Rothrock (11-4) fired 98 pitches, totaled three strikeouts, surrendered four runs on five hits, and walked two in a complete-game effort.

Infielder Tori Edwards led LSU offensively, batting 2-for-3, including a home run, and had three RBI. Edwards’ 17th home run of the season ties Sahvanna Jaquish (2014) for the most home runs by an LSU freshman in a single season. Edwards is one homer shy of tying Bianka Bell (2015) for the most home runs in a single season in program history. Infielder Sierra Daniel and outfielders Jadyn Laneaux and Jalia Lassiter each had one hit, bringing LSU’s total to five.

The Gators got on the board with a pair of solo shots by infielder Mia Williams and designated player Ava Brown in the second inning and put up six runs on four hits in the top of the third, highlighted by a grand slam by Brown.

Trailing 8-0 in the home half of the third, the Tigers got a rally going with a run-scoring single by Lassiter and a three-run round-tripper by Edwards to cut the deficit in half, 8-4.

Florida scored two runs in the fourth, another in the fifth, and plated three in the sixth to secure the run-rule victory, 14-4. Florida scored in each inning except the first.

“I like seeing this team’s fight and Tori [Edwards] battle like she has done all year long,” said Coach Torina. “It was cool seeing her continue to fight. I wish it could have continued, but it is tough to keep going when you never seem to control the game and get outs. It is tough to continue having hope like that when you feel there is no end to them scoring.”

Up Next

Game two of the series will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 27.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.