Track & Field Signs Nigerian U20 Star Joshua Caleb From Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing transfer Joshua Caleb, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Tuesday.

The Tigers continue their everlasting relationship with the nation of Nigeria as they add Joshua Caleb out of the portal. Caleb has spent two stellar seasons with the University of Alaska Anchorage at the NCAA DII level. He has a chance to add to the legacy left by other Nigerian Tigers like Favour Ofili, Godson Oghenebrume, Ella Onojuvwevwo and Tima Godbless.

Reigning from Okrika, Nigeria, Caleb has put down some of the fastest U20 times in the world this year. Just this past week he clocked a wind-legal personal-best time of 10.19 seconds in the 100 meter. The week prior he clocked an all-conditions best of 10.11 seconds (+3.6 m/s). The time of 10.19 is the No. 7 U20 time in the world so far in 2025.

In the 200 meter outdoors, Caleb has clocked an outstanding PR of 20.50 seconds this past week at the Beach Invite. That time comes in at No. 4 in the world for U20 sprinters so far this outdoor season.

Caleb’s breakout started this indoor season where he clocked a personal-best time of 6.57 seconds in the 60 meter. The time of 6.57 seconds holds much significance as it is No. 4 in NCAA DII history, No. 3 in the world for U20 sprinters in 2025 and tied for No. 8 in world history for the U20 category.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.