No. 10 LSU Defeats McNeese, 5-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 10 LSU sweeps McNeese in the two-game regular season series thanks to a five-run third inning that secured a 5-2 victory on Tuesday night at Tiger Park.

With the win, LSU (37-10) extends its winning streak to four games against McNeese (34-18), improves to 8-0 against in-state opponents this season and concludes its non-conference regular season schedule with a 28-1 record.

LSU pitcher Tatum Clopton (7-1) finished with four strikeouts and gave up four hits, no runs, and no walks in 7.0 innings to earn the win in the circle.

McNeese pitcher Maddie Taylor (15-7) suffers the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in 2.0 innings. Taylor had two strikeouts.

LSU tallied eight hits, led by outfielder Jalia Lassiter’s 2-for-3 performance with two RBI, one run and one walk, and infielder Avery Hodge’s 2-for-2 outing with one RBI.

McNeese jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but LSU put up five runs on five hits in the third, highlighted by a two-run double by Lassiter and an RBI double by outfielder Redoutey.

Even with a 45-minute delay due to lightning, LSU held on to the lead for the remainder of the game behind a solid defensive effort that retired nine of the final 12 batters faced.

Up Next

LSU will conclude its regular season home schedule with a three-game series against No. 8/6 Florida on April 26-28.

