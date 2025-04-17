Paul, Lavenant Earn SEC Awards; Nine Tigers Named to All-SEC Teams

BATON ROUGE, La. – The SEC office recognized LSU divers Carson Paul and Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant on Thursday as the SEC Male Diver of the Year and SEC Female Co-Diver of the Year, respectively, for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 collegiate season.

Paul, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, led the Tigers this season, earning two CSCAA All-American honors on the three-meter springboard and platform events. Paul took home the SEC Championship on three-meter by finishing on top with a score of 438.30. Additionally, Paul earned the silver medal on platform with a score of 468.15.

Paul was named the Male Diver of the Meet for his impressive performance at the SEC meet. In the regular season, Paul earned recognition from the conference office two separate times.

Paul’s honor as the SEC Male Diver of the Year marks the first for LSU since Curt Billings received the recognition in 1993. LSU male divers have been named SEC Freshman Diver of the Year four times with Juan Celaya-Hernandez being the last one to do so in 2017.

Lavenant, a product from Tijuana, Mexico, was named the SEC Female Diver of the Year for the second year in a row. She shared this season’s honor with Texas’ Alejandra Estudillo Torres. This season, Lavenant finished in the runner-up position on platform at the NCAA Championships for the third-straight year.

At the SEC Championships, she won the platform title with a final score of 375.40, which is a school record. She earned two CSCAA All-American finishes for her top-eight scores on the one-meter springboard and platform.

Lavenant and Paul were two of four divers Drew Livingston coached to an appearance at the NCAA Championships. The quartet earned four NCAA All-American honors for their performances at the national meet.

On top of the national awards, nine Tigers earned All-SEC honors. For the All-SEC teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest-scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events. The full list is below:

All-SEC First Team

Men

Conor Gesing, Florida

Josh Liendo, Florida

Jonny Marshall, Florida

Jake Mitchell, Florida

Alex Painter, Florida

Aleksas Savickas, Florida

Julian Smith, Florida

Luca Urlando, Georgia

Carson Paul, LSU

Nikoli Blackman, Tennessee

Gui Caribe, Tennessee

Jordan Crooks, Tennessee

Kevin Houseman, Tennessee

Lamar Taylor, Tennessee

Luke Hobson, Texas

David Johnston, Texas

Rex Maurer, Texas

Jaxon Bowshire, Texas A&M

Women

Anita Bottazzo, Florida

Micayla Cronk, Florida

Camyla Monroy, Florida

Olivia Peoples, Florida

Bella Sims, Florida

Emma Weyant, Florida

Montserrat Lavenant, LSU

Sophie Verzyl, South Carolina

Brooklyn Douthwright, Tennessee

Josephine Fuller, Tennessee

Ella Jansen, Tennessee

Mona McSharry, Tennessee

Julia Mrozinski, Tennessee

Camille Spink, Tennessee

Abigail Arens, Texas

Grace Cooper, Texas

Jillian Cox, Texas

Piper Enge, Texas

Ava Longi, Texas

Emma Sticklen, Texas

All-SEC Second Team

Men

Charlie Hawke, Alabama

Scotty Buff, Florida

Ed Fullum-Huot, Florida

Jesus Gonzalez, Florida

Reese Branzell, Georgia

Tomas Koski, Georgia

Jake Magahey, Georgia

Levi Sandidge, Kentucky

Martin Espernberger, Tennessee

Bennett Greene, Tennessee

Harrison Lierz, Tennessee

Coby Carrozza, Texas

Nate Germonprez, Texas

Chris Guiliano, Texas

Nick Harris, Texas

Jacob Jones, Texas

Hubert Kós, Texas

Will Modglin, Texas

Kyle Peck, Texas

Will Scholtz, Texas

Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M

Women

Emily Jones, Alabama

Charlotte Rosendale, Alabama

Jada Scott, Alabama

Cadence Vincent, Alabama

Kailyn Winter, Alabama

Avery Wiseman, Alabama

Maria Jose Sanchez, Arkansas

Julie Brousseau, Florida

Catie Choate, Florida

Lainy Kruger, Florida

Addison Reese, Florida

Abby McCulloh, Georgia

Rachel Stege, Georgia

Megan Barnes, LSU

Zoe Carlos-Broc, LSU

Sabrina Lyn, LSU

Sofia Sartori, LSU

Sophie Brison, Tennessee

Jillian Crooks, Tennessee

Amber Myers, Tennessee

McKenzie Siroky, Tennessee

Sara Stotler, Tennessee

Olivia Bray, Texas

Campbell Chase, Texas

Alejandra Estudillo, Texas

Erin Gemmell, Texas

Hailey Hernandez, Texas

Kate Hurst, Texas

Lillie Nesty, Texas

Campbell Stoll, Texas

All-Freshman Team

Men

Jesus Gonzalez, Florida

Aiden Norman, Florida

Alex Painter, Florida

Drew Hitchcock, Georgia

Volodymyr Lisovets, LSU

Nikola Simic, LSU

Bennett Greene, Tennessee

Luke Forester, Texas

Jacob Jones, Texas

Cooper Lucas, Texas

Kyle Peck, Texas

Jacob Welsh, Texas

Jaxon Bowshire, Texas A&M

Travis Gulledge, Texas A&M

Women

Maria Jose Sanchez, Arkansas

Chloe Brothers, Auburn

Emily Hallifax, Auburn

Lora Komoroczy, Auburn

Anita Bottazzo, Florida

Julie Brousseau, Florida

Sofia Plaza, Florida

Marie Landreneau, Georgia

Zoe Carlos-Broc, LSU

Grace Palmer, LSU

Emily Brown, Tennessee

Jillian Crooks, Tennessee

Ella Jansen, Tennessee

McKenzie Siroky, Tennessee

Campbell Chase, Texas

Piper Enge, Texas

Alejandra Estudillo, Texas

Taylor Fox, Texas

Lillie Nesty, Texas