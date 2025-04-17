Paul, Lavenant Earn SEC Awards; Nine Tigers Named to All-SEC Teams
BATON ROUGE, La. – The SEC office recognized LSU divers Carson Paul and Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant on Thursday as the SEC Male Diver of the Year and SEC Female Co-Diver of the Year, respectively, for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 collegiate season.
Paul, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, led the Tigers this season, earning two CSCAA All-American honors on the three-meter springboard and platform events. Paul took home the SEC Championship on three-meter by finishing on top with a score of 438.30. Additionally, Paul earned the silver medal on platform with a score of 468.15.
Paul was named the Male Diver of the Meet for his impressive performance at the SEC meet. In the regular season, Paul earned recognition from the conference office two separate times.
Paul’s honor as the SEC Male Diver of the Year marks the first for LSU since Curt Billings received the recognition in 1993. LSU male divers have been named SEC Freshman Diver of the Year four times with Juan Celaya-Hernandez being the last one to do so in 2017.
Lavenant, a product from Tijuana, Mexico, was named the SEC Female Diver of the Year for the second year in a row. She shared this season’s honor with Texas’ Alejandra Estudillo Torres. This season, Lavenant finished in the runner-up position on platform at the NCAA Championships for the third-straight year.
At the SEC Championships, she won the platform title with a final score of 375.40, which is a school record. She earned two CSCAA All-American finishes for her top-eight scores on the one-meter springboard and platform.
Lavenant and Paul were two of four divers Drew Livingston coached to an appearance at the NCAA Championships. The quartet earned four NCAA All-American honors for their performances at the national meet.
On top of the national awards, nine Tigers earned All-SEC honors. For the All-SEC teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest-scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events. The full list is below:
All-SEC First Team
Men
Conor Gesing, Florida
Josh Liendo, Florida
Jonny Marshall, Florida
Jake Mitchell, Florida
Alex Painter, Florida
Aleksas Savickas, Florida
Julian Smith, Florida
Luca Urlando, Georgia
Carson Paul, LSU
Nikoli Blackman, Tennessee
Gui Caribe, Tennessee
Jordan Crooks, Tennessee
Kevin Houseman, Tennessee
Lamar Taylor, Tennessee
Luke Hobson, Texas
David Johnston, Texas
Rex Maurer, Texas
Jaxon Bowshire, Texas A&M
Women
Anita Bottazzo, Florida
Micayla Cronk, Florida
Camyla Monroy, Florida
Olivia Peoples, Florida
Bella Sims, Florida
Emma Weyant, Florida
Montserrat Lavenant, LSU
Sophie Verzyl, South Carolina
Brooklyn Douthwright, Tennessee
Josephine Fuller, Tennessee
Ella Jansen, Tennessee
Mona McSharry, Tennessee
Julia Mrozinski, Tennessee
Camille Spink, Tennessee
Abigail Arens, Texas
Grace Cooper, Texas
Jillian Cox, Texas
Piper Enge, Texas
Ava Longi, Texas
Emma Sticklen, Texas
All-SEC Second Team
Men
Charlie Hawke, Alabama
Scotty Buff, Florida
Ed Fullum-Huot, Florida
Jesus Gonzalez, Florida
Reese Branzell, Georgia
Tomas Koski, Georgia
Jake Magahey, Georgia
Levi Sandidge, Kentucky
Martin Espernberger, Tennessee
Bennett Greene, Tennessee
Harrison Lierz, Tennessee
Coby Carrozza, Texas
Nate Germonprez, Texas
Chris Guiliano, Texas
Nick Harris, Texas
Jacob Jones, Texas
Hubert Kós, Texas
Will Modglin, Texas
Kyle Peck, Texas
Will Scholtz, Texas
Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M
Women
Emily Jones, Alabama
Charlotte Rosendale, Alabama
Jada Scott, Alabama
Cadence Vincent, Alabama
Kailyn Winter, Alabama
Avery Wiseman, Alabama
Maria Jose Sanchez, Arkansas
Julie Brousseau, Florida
Catie Choate, Florida
Lainy Kruger, Florida
Addison Reese, Florida
Abby McCulloh, Georgia
Rachel Stege, Georgia
Megan Barnes, LSU
Zoe Carlos-Broc, LSU
Sabrina Lyn, LSU
Sofia Sartori, LSU
Sophie Brison, Tennessee
Jillian Crooks, Tennessee
Amber Myers, Tennessee
McKenzie Siroky, Tennessee
Sara Stotler, Tennessee
Olivia Bray, Texas
Campbell Chase, Texas
Alejandra Estudillo, Texas
Erin Gemmell, Texas
Hailey Hernandez, Texas
Kate Hurst, Texas
Lillie Nesty, Texas
Campbell Stoll, Texas
All-Freshman Team
Men
Jesus Gonzalez, Florida
Aiden Norman, Florida
Alex Painter, Florida
Drew Hitchcock, Georgia
Volodymyr Lisovets, LSU
Nikola Simic, LSU
Bennett Greene, Tennessee
Luke Forester, Texas
Jacob Jones, Texas
Cooper Lucas, Texas
Kyle Peck, Texas
Jacob Welsh, Texas
Jaxon Bowshire, Texas A&M
Travis Gulledge, Texas A&M
Women
Maria Jose Sanchez, Arkansas
Chloe Brothers, Auburn
Emily Hallifax, Auburn
Lora Komoroczy, Auburn
Anita Bottazzo, Florida
Julie Brousseau, Florida
Sofia Plaza, Florida
Marie Landreneau, Georgia
Zoe Carlos-Broc, LSU
Grace Palmer, LSU
Emily Brown, Tennessee
Jillian Crooks, Tennessee
Ella Jansen, Tennessee
McKenzie Siroky, Tennessee
Campbell Chase, Texas
Piper Enge, Texas
Alejandra Estudillo, Texas
Taylor Fox, Texas
Lillie Nesty, Texas