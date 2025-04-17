No. 3 Texas Walks Off No. 9 LSU, 7-3

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 9 LSU dropped a 7-3 decision behind No. 3 Texas’ catcher Reese Atwood on Thursday evening at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

LSU (35-9, 8-8 SEC) led 3-0 through five innings before Texas (40-5, 12-4 SEC) tied the game in the sixth off two home runs, and Atwood ended it with a grand slam in the seventh, marking LSU’s fourth consecutive loss.

LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon (15-4) received the loss after giving up three earned runs on six hits in 6.2 innings. Berzon had one strikeout and walked three batters.

Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan (19-3) got the complete game win, striking out five batters, giving up three runs (one earned) on nine hits, and walking one batter.

Designated player Maddox McKee and infielder Sierra Daniel turned in their fifth multi-hit game this season. McKee had a 3-for-3 outing and scored one run, and Daniel went 2-for-3. Infielder Avery Hodge registered her fifth multi-RBI game with a team-high two ribbies, and infielder Tori Edwards had one RBI, her 62nd of the season, tying her at No. 5 for most RBI in a single season (Bianka Bell, 2016).

After three scoreless innings, LSU got on the board in the fourth on Hodge’s two-run, two-out single to left field. The Tigers led 3-0 through five frames after outfielder Jalia Lassiter hit a leadoff double, advanced to third on a groundout, and beat the throw on a fielder’s choice, crediting Edwards with the RBI.

Berzon and the defense retired 11 consecutive batters from the first through fifth innings, but Texas tied the game in the sixth thanks to a pair of home runs, a two-run shot by infielder Mia Scott, and a solo homer by infielder Joley Mitchell.

Texas loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh off an error, a single and a walk, and Atwood sealed the seven-run rally with a grand slam on the first pitch.

Up Next

Game two of the series will be at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 18.

