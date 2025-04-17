Tigers Win Series Opener Against Alabama, 11-6, in Comeback Fashion

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seventh-ranked LSU scored 10 runs in its final three-bats Thursday night to defeat No. 15 Alabama, 11-6, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 33-6 overall, 11-5 in the SEC, while Alabama dropped to 30-9 overall and 8-8 in conference play.

The teams will meet in Game 2 of the series at 6 p.m. CT Friday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN2.

“Obviously, we had some adversity in tonight’s game, but we stayed with it, and it ended up being a great night for our team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson.

Alabama led 5-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but a three-run homer by pinch hitter Ashton Larson drew the Tigers to within one run.

“The way Ashton has handled his business this season just speaks to his character,” Johnson said. “He’s one the most mature players I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach, and good things happen to good people. I’m really proud of him, and that’s what our team is about, ‘team over me.’”

Shortstop Steven Milam’s three-run dinger highlighted a four-run LSU seventh inning and designated hitter Ethan Frey’s two-run homer was the signature blow in a three-run eighth.

LSU reliever Casan Evans (2-0) earned the win, limiting Alabama to no runs on one hit in 2.1 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Alabama plated a run in the top of the ninth and had the bases loaded with two outs, but reliever Zac Cowan recorded the final out on a fly ball to center field to earn his fifth save of the season.

Crimson Tide reliever JT Blackwood (2-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed four runs – three earned – on three hits in 0.1 inning with one walk.

LSU starting pitcher Kade Anderson worked 5.2 innings and was charged with five runs on six hits; however, he recorded 10 strikeouts with no walks.