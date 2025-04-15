No. 7 LSU Men's Golf Team Wraps Up Regular Season With Second Place Finish

BATON ROUGE – The No. 7 ranked LSU men’s golf team finished its regular season on Tuesday with a second-place finish at The Ford Collegiate in Richmond Hills, Georgia.

The Tigers shot an even par score of 840 for 54 holes (276-283-281) to finish two shots behind winner Texas at 2-under par 838 (281-280-277). Auburn was third at 8-over 288 on Tuesday and dropped two places to third at 4-over par 844 (276-280-288). Georgia was another shot back in fourth at 845.

Two LSU Tigers did place in the top five on the par 70 Ford Field and River Club layout – Algot Kleen and Alfons Bondesson.

Kleen finished in a group tied for third at 3-under par 207 on rounds of 71-66-70, while Bondesson was in solo sixth at 208 (67-72-69). Two Georgia players were tied for first in the event with Buck Brumlow moving up three places and Grayson Wood five to get to first. Brumlow shots rounds of 69-69-67 for his 5-under 205 and Wood posted 69-70-66 for his total. Brumlow won the playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole, but both players do get credit for a win in the Scoreboard NCAA rankings system.

The Tigers also had two other golfers in the top 15 with Jay Mendell solo 13th at 2-over 212 (68-72-72) and Arni Sveinsson at T14 at 3-over par 213 (70-73-70).

The Tigers finished the event with the best score of the field on the par 4 holes at 16-over par, eight shots better than the closest team. LSU was third on the par 5 holes at 12-under par. LSU had 43 birdies in the three rounds and the second most pars at 178.

Kleen led the field in par 4 scoring at 3.92 while Matty Dodd-Berry had the second most doubles at 12.

The Tigers will return to Baton Rouge and make final preparations for the SEC Men’s Golf Championships in its traditional location of St. Simons Island, Georgia beginning on Wednesday, April 23.

The Ford Collegiate

Richmond Hills, Georgia – The Ford Field & River Club

Final Team Results (Par 280-540)

1 No. 2 Texas –281-280-277 – 838 -2

2 No. 7 LSU – 276-283-281 – 840 E

3 No. 1 Auburn – 276-280-288 – 844 +4

4 No. 35 Georgia – 277-289-279 – 845 +5

5 No. 20 South Carolina – 288-276-290 – 854 +14

6 No. 26 Tennessee – 289-283-283 – 855 +15

7 No. 23 Georgia Tech – 285-290-282 – 857 +17

8 No. 30 USF – 279-296-283 – 858 +18

9 Wisconsin – 291-295-278 – -864 +24

10 Georgia Southern – 295-291-282 — 868 +28

11 Georgia State – 290-297-286 – 873 +33

12 Augusta 293-298-299 – 890 +50

Individual Top 5 (Par 70-210)

(Note: Brumlow wins in 1 hole playoff)

T1 Buck Brumlow, Georgia – 69-69-67 – 205 -5

T1 Grayson Wood, Georgia – 69-70-66 – 205 -5

T3 Frankie Harris, South Carolina – 72-64-71 – 207 -3

T3 Algot Kleen, LSU – 71-66-70 – 207 -3

T3 Daniel Bennett, Texas – 72-68-67 – 207 -3

LSU Scores

T3 Algot Kleen – 71-66-70 – 207 -3

6 Alfons Bondesson – 67-72-69 – 208 -2

13 Jay Mendell – 68-72-72 – 212 +2

T14 Arni Sveinsson – 70-73-70 – 213 +3

T23 Matty Dodd-Berry – 70-74—71 – 215 +5

T44 Noah McWilliams – 74-74-72 – 220 +10