Tiger Golf Team Starts Final Regular Season Event On Monday

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team, ranked No. 7 in the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd performance rankings and in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll, starts play Monday in its final regular season tournament of 2025 in the Ford Collegiate presented by Thurston Group at the Ford Field and River Club Golf Course in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

The men’s SEC Championship begins at St. Simons Island, Georgia in just over a week on April 23.

The tournament will play 36 holes on Monday before the final 18 holes over the par 71 course on Tuesday.

Legendary golf architect Pete Dye designed the 250-acre golf course at The Ford Field & River Club, with a goal to create a course that was fun and playable for golfers at every skill level. The result is an award-winning design course shaped by coastline, meadows and freshwater lakes, featuring a parkland-style front nine and a links-style back nine. The Course opened for play in 1986, and was later re-designed by Pete Dye once again in 2014. Dye claims The Ford Field and River Club is his “Finest Southern Design”.

A total of 12 teams will tee it up in the 54-hole event, hosted by Georgia Southern. Along with the Tigers and Eagles are: Auburn, Augusta, Georgia, Georgia State, South Carolina, South Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

Auburn is No. 1 in the Scoreboard performance rankings, South Carolina is No. 20, Tennessee is 26 and South Florida is No. 30 in the field along with the No. 7 Tigers.

The Tigers will go with the lineup of late with Algot Kleen, Arni Sveinsson, Jay Mendell, Alfons Bondesson and Noah McWilliams. Matty Dodd-Berry will play as an individual in the tournament.

Kleen leads the team in stroke average at 70.25, with Sveinsson right behind at 70.44. Bondesson checks in at 71.33 as does Mendell. McWilliams is at 72.33.

Kleen and Sveinsson remain ranked in the top 20 nationally in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings with Kleen, the senior transfer from Sweden, at No. 14 and Sveinsson, the freshman from Iceland, at No. 19. Both players are on the Haskins Award watch list and Kleen remains at No. 9 in the PGA Tour University rankings.

The individual champion of the 2025 Ford Collegiate will receive an exemption in to the 2026 Club Car Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia.

Live scoring for the event can be found at Scoreboard.clippd.com and The Ford Collegiate tab.