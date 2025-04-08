Louisiana Golfers Shoot 2-under 70s For Tigers In Final Round Of Calusa Cup

BATON ROUGE – A couple of Louisiana sophomores led the LSU men’s golf team with under par rounds on the final day of the Calusa Cup at Calusa Pines Golf Club at Naples, Florida.

Jay Mendell of Lafayette and Noah McWilliams of Benton, both shot 2-under par rounds of 70 to finish off the tournament as LSU finished sixth after its best round of the tournament at 1-over 289 to finish at 18-over 882 (301-292-289).

Mendell had seven birdies in his round, shooting 2-under 34 on the final nine holes. Mendell finishes at T14 at 1-over par 217 for 54 holes with rounds of 76-71-70. He moved up three spots on the final day.

McWilliams also had his best round of the tournament, moving up seven spots, with five birdies on his card. He shot 1-under 35 on both nines.

Florida shot a big under par number on the final day to take the lead in the tournament and get the win. After shooting even par over two rounds (290-286), the Gators posted a 16-under par round of 272 to finish at 16-under par 848. Louisville, the leader after two rounds, posted a 9-under 279 to finish at 14-under par 850 to take second. UCLA in third was the only other team under par for 54 holes at 1-under 863 (292-292-279).

LSU also had a 2-over par from Algot Kleen and 3-over 75s from Arni Sveinsson and Alfons Bondesson.

Kleen finished at 4-over par 220 good enough for solo 20th place and Bondesson finished at 6-over 222 which put him at T21.

Sebastian Moss of Louisville won the individual competition with 8-under par 208 (70-69-69) with Easton Johnson, also of Louisville, one shot back at 209 (69-70-70).

The Tigers will conclude the regular season play at The Ford Collegiate next Monday and Tuesday at The Ford Field and River Club in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

Calusa Cup

Naples, Florida – Calusa Pines Golf Club

Final Team Results – Par 288-864

1 Florida — 290-286-271 – 847 -17

2 Louisville – 284-287-277 – 848 -16

3 UCLA – 292-292-279 – 863 -1

4 Purdue – 297-285-286 – 868 +4

5 Wake Forest – 296-299-285 – 880 +16

6 LSU – 301-292-289 – 882 +18

7 Virginia – 302-304-289 – 895 +31

T8 Miami (Ohio) – 305-297-294 – 896 +32

T8 Iowa – 298-300-298 – 896 +32

Individual Top 5 – Par 72-216

1 Sebastian Moss, Louisville – 70-69-69 – 208 -8

2 Easton Johnson, Louisville – 69-70-70 – 209 -7

T3 Ian Gilligan, Florida – 74-71-67 – 212 -4

T3 Jack Turner, Florida — 72-73-67 – 212 -4

T3 Cooper Claycomb, Louisville – 70-72-70 – 212 -4

LSU Scores

T14 Jay Mendell – 76-71-70 – 217 +1

20 Algot Kleen – 75-71-74 – 220 +4

T21 Alfons Bondesson – 74-73-75 – 222 +6

T24 Noah McWilliams – 76-77-70 – 223 +7

T39 Arni Sveinsson – 76-80-75 – 231 +15