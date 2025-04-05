No. 5 LSU Defeats No. 24 Alabama, 2-1 to Win Series

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 5/7 LSU picks up another Top 25 series win after outlasting No. 24/23 Alabama in a tight 2-1 decision on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park.

LSU improves to 34-4 and 8-3 in the SEC, while Alabama falls to 27-15 and 4-7 in league play. With the series clinched, LSU has defeated Alabama in the last two series played at Tiger Park and three of the last four meetings in Baton Rouge.

“I think Alabama’s pitchers did a nice job today. I think they are really good arms,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “Our offense did a good job finding ways to score, considering the quality arms they [Alabama] have. Sometimes it is like that. Sometimes, you have to find a way.”

LSU pitcher Jayden Heavener improved to 11-2 in the circle after striking out seven batters and rendering one run, three hits and four walks in 6.0 innings. Sydney Berzon finished the final inning with one strikeout and one walk to earn her first save of the season and eighth in her career. Berzon is tied for third all-time in the program’s record book with eight saves (Rachele Fico and Ali Kilponen).

Alabama’s ace Jocelyn Briski (10-9) was given the loss after giving up one unearned run on two hits, walked three batters, and had one strikeout in 2.1 innings.

LSU’s Jalia Lassiter turned in her fourth consecutive two-hit game and led LSU batting 2-for-4 with one RBI. Danieca Coffey logged her 70th career multi-hit game (2-for-3), scored one run and drew a walk.

The Tigers got on the board early in the opening inning with an RBI groundout by Tori Edwards. After two scoreless stanzas, Jadyn Laneaux led off the fourth with a standup double and advanced to third on Coffey’s 50th hit of the season. Lassiter laid down a bunt single to score Laneaux and gave LSU a 2-0 lead through four.

In those first four frames, Heavener dealt six strikeouts, including striking out the side in the second, and gave up one hit and four total base runners. Alabama broke through in the fifth inning after loading the bases with a single, a walk, and a hit batter. The Crimson Tide scored their only run after another Bama batter wore a pitch, cutting its deficit in half, 2-1.

Neither club scored a run in the sixth, but Alabama threatened in the top of the seventh, loading the bases again off a single, an LSU error, and a walk with one out. The runners would stay stranded, however, after Berzon struck out the next batter and a groundout to third sealed the save, the win, and the series.

Up Next

The LSU-Alabama series will conclude at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 6, on ESPNU.

