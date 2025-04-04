No. 5 LSU Rolls No. 24 Alabama in Five Innings, 8-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – Pitcher Sydney Berzon threw her fifth shutout of the season, and No. 5/7 LSU logged its 17th game with double-digit hits in the 8-0 five-inning win over No. 24/23 Alabama in Friday night’s series opener at Tiger Park.

For just the second time in the all-time series, LSU (33-4, 7-3 SEC) run-ruled Alabama (27-14, 4-6 SEC). The Tigers’ first run-rule win against the Crimson Tide was on April 6, 2002, a 9-1 decision in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU has 16 run-rule victories this season, including three in the SEC.

“We had two really good days of prep,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I think the team was excited. They were fired up. We had Constance Quinn in the huddle tonight to get them going. The alums were out tonight, so there was a lot of buzz around the park. It was great to get the series started that way.”

Berzon tossed a gem in the opener to improve to 15-2. The two-time All-American fanned five batters and allowed four hits and no walks. Berzon’s fifth shutout this season is a new career high as she ups her total to 12 career shutouts.

LSU’s hitting from the final two innings Tuesday night at McNeese rolled over to game one as the home team outhit Bama 11-4 and had four batters with two hits, including Danieca Coffey (2-for-2, 2 runs), Jalia Lassiter (2-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI), McKenzie Redoutey (2-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI) and Savanna Bedell (2-for-2, 1 run, 1 RBI). Lassiter capped the game with her second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning.

Alabama’s starting pitcher Emily Winstead (7-3) picked up the loss. She had one strikeout and gave up three runs on four hits in 0.2 innings.

LSU started fast with three runs on five hits in the first frame to take an early 3-0 lead. Two batters in, the Tigers were on the scoreboard thanks to a leadoff double by Coffey and an RBI single by Lassiter. Redoutey hit a one-out single up the middle to score Lassiter, and Bedell singled through the left side to plate Maci Bergeron, who also singled through the left side.

“When we start fast, it changes how we do everything,” said Coach Torina. “It changes how she [Sydney Berzon] can attack hitters. She gets to be so much more aggressive. If you give a pitcher like Sydney Berzon an advantage like that, you are going to have a good night. She is so talented; she can capitalize on that and feel confident. This team has been incredible about scoring first all season long.”

After a couple of one-out singles for LSU in the third inning, Maddox McKee hit a run-scoring single, Bedell scored on a throwing error, and heads-up base running brought McKee home, extending the Tigers’ lead to 6-0.

LSU put the exclamation point on the game in the fourth inning thanks to another leadoff hit by Coffey and Lassiter’s blast to left field to increase the margin to 8-0.

Up Next

Game two of the series will air on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 5.

