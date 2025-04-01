No. 5 LSU Bats Catch Fire Late, Tops McNeese, 12-2

LAKE CHARLES, La. – No. 5/7 LSU’s offense erupted late, scoring 12 runs on 13 hits in the final two innings to pull away with a 12-2 victory over McNeese Tuesday night at Jim Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.

LSU (32-4) rallied from a late 2-0 deficit and put up six runs in the sixth and seventh innings behind 13 hits, highlighted by multi-run blasts by infielders Tori Edwards, Maddox McKee and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey to spoil what would have been an upset for McNeese (23-16).

Edwards hit her 13th home run of the season and now has 53 RBI, which ranks No. 3 among freshmen all-time in program history in both categories. McKee’s insurance shot was the first of her collegiate career, and Redoutey’s two-run homer in the seventh was her second of the season.

Eight of LSU’s starters registered a hit, including multi-hit games from infielder Avery Hodge (3-for-4), Redoutey (2-for-2), McKee (2-for-4) and outfielders Jadyn Laneaux (2-for-4) and Jalia Lassiter (2-for-4). Edwards drove in a game-high four RBI.

LSU has turned in 16 games with 10 or more hits and 15 games with 10 or more runs this season. On Tuesday night, the Tigers scored the most runs in a game when held scoreless through five innings. The previous high was 10 runs against Troy on March 4, 2022.

Jayden Heavener (10-2) tossed her ninth complete game of the season, had eight punchouts, and surrendered two runs on three hits and nine walks.

McNeese’s starting pitcher, Kadence Williams, receives the loss after throwing 5.1 solid innings but gave up three runs on three hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

McNeese held LSU scoreless through the first five innings and struggled offensively as Williams and the Cowgirl defense retired 12 of the first 13 batters faced through four stanzas. In the top of the fifth inning, Redoutey was hit by a pitch, and designated player Savanna Bedell broke up the no-hitter with a single to center field. An error by McNeese’s outfielder put Bedell and Redoutey in scoring position with no outs, but the Cowgirls turned a double play and retired the next batter to end the threat.

In the bottom of the fifth, McNeese loaded the bases with two walks and a hit-by-pitch with two outs, and the Cowgirls broke through with a two-run single down the right field line off Rylie Bouvier’s bat, giving McNeese a 2-0 lead.

The Tigers exploded in the sixth inning with six runs on seven hits. Hodge led off the inning with a single up the middle, and two batters later, Lassiter singled to center field. Another error by the outfielder brought Hodge home for The Tigers’ first run. Catcher Maci Bergeron drew a walk, and Edwards tagged a pitch over the left-field wall to give LSU a 4-2 lead. After Redoutey singled, McKee went yard to cap the inning, and LSU took a 6-2 advantage into the seventh inning.

LSU added six more runs in the top of the seventh to build a 12-2 lead, featuring a sac fly for Edwards, a two-run home run by Redoutey, RBI doubles by Laneaux and Hodge, and a run-scoring single by infielder Danieca Coffey.

The Cowgirls loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, but Heavener tallied her ninth strikeout to make the game final.

