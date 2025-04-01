Tigers Defeat Louisiana Tech, 12-3, in Midweek Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – Designated hitter Ethan Frey homered and drove in four runs Tuesday night as fifth-ranked LSU defeated Louisiana Tech, 12-3, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 27-3 on the year, while Louisiana Tech dropped to 17-12.

The Tigers’ 27-3 mark is LSU’s best through 30 games since the 2013 team posted a 28-2 record.

The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. CT Thursday when they open a three-game SEC series versus Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN2.

“I’m proud of the team tonight,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I thought we pitched very well; all of our guys did a great job, and we’re positioned well for this weekend. Offensively, we had another good performance. We got four runs in the first inning, kept the pressure on and had some big innings late in the game. It was a pretty complete game by our team.”

Frey was 3-for-4 on the night with a double, his sixth homer of the year and four RBI to lead LSU’s offensive output. Catcher Cade Arrambide added three RBI, including a two-run single in the Tigers’ four-run first inning.

First baseman Jared Jones launched a solo homer in the second inning – the 53rd dinger of his career – moving him into sole possession of sixth place on the all-time LSU homers list. Jones is now batting .402 this season with 11 homers and 46 RBI.

Right-hander William Schmidt (4-0) was credited with the win, as he worked the first 2.2 innings and limited Louisiana Tech to one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Louisiana Tech starter Connor Nation (1-2) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered four runs on two hits in 1.0 inning with three walks and no strikeouts.

The true freshmen trio of Schmidt, left-hander Cooper Williams and right-hander Mavrick Rizy combined to pitch the first 6.0 innings, limiting the Bulldogs to one run on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.