Five Tigers Earn CSCAA All-American Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – Five LSU women’s swimming and diving athletes earned All-American honors this week for their top-16 performances at the 2025 NCAA Championships held in Federal Way.

The five Tigers who earned All-American status included Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant (One-meter, Platform), Megan Barnes (800-free relay), Reagan Osborne (800-free relay), Nicole Santuliana (800-free relay), and Grace Palmer (800-free relay). Lavenant was named to the first-team for her top-8 finish, while the 800-free relay team was second-team for a 15th-place finish.

This season at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center, LSU had 10 competitors battle for national titles. Lavenant, who finished second on platform and eighth on one-meter, garnered two first-team All-American honors, moving to nine career honors.

The 800-yard freestyle relay team of Barnes, Osborne, Santuliana, and Palmer all earned second-team status after placing 15th with a time of 7:00.60. The honor for Barnes and Osborne was the third of their careers, while Santuliana and Palmer earned the first of their time at LSU.

The LSU swimming and diving team returns to action when the men’s qualifiers head to the same location to compete for championships from March 26-29. The prelims will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT with the finals starting at 8:00 p.m. CT on days two through three. The first day will consist of finals only beginning at 8:00 p.m. CT.

The action can be streamed on ESPN+, a subscription-based service. Fans wanting to follow along with the times and scores can view results on the Meet Mobile app. Live swimming results can be found here, while live diving results can be found here.