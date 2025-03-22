Gymnastics Wins 2025 SEC Championship, Claims Sixth Title in Program History

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team (12-2, 8-1 SEC) claimed their sixth SEC Championship title in program history with a record breaking score of 198.200 in Session II of the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championships inside Legacy Arena on Friday night.

LSU’s final score of 198.200 was the best score in LSU’s history at the SEC Championships to finish as the top team across both sessions of competition on Saturday. No. 1 Oklahoma finished in second with their score of 197.925 and Florida in third with their 197.825.



LSU has now won the SEC title in five of the last eight years, including two consecutive under head coach Jay Clark in his fifth season.

The Tigers began the evening on bars and recorded a team score of 49.600, which was good for the program’s highest bar score at the SEC Championships. Freshman Lexi Zeiss led off with a 9.875. Ashley Cowan followed up Zeiss with a 9.900. Kailin Chio had a strong showing going third which saw her notch a 9.950, tieing her career-high in the event. Aleah Finnegan matched Chio in the next spot with a 9.950 of her own, which also tied her career-high. Konnor McClain and Haliegh Bryant rounded out the bars rotation with both girls scoring 9.900’s.

LSU rotated to beam for the second rotation, where Sierra Ballard and Kylie Coen put up 9.850’s each. Chio followed them with a 9.850 of her own, while McClain posted a 9.900. Bryant posted a 9.950 in the five spot, and Aleah Finnegan ended the rotation on a solid note with a 9.925 as well. The Tigers tallied a total beam score of 49.450, which is the highest beam score in LSU history at the SEC Championships.

Coen led off for the Tigers on floor in the third rotation with a 9.875. Kailin Chio and Amari Drayton were both impressive as they each posted a 9.950. Aleah Finnegan and Haleigh Bryant rounded out the floor rotation with a 9.900 and a 9.950, respectively. LSU finished their floor rotation with a total score of 49.625, their second highest at SEC’s.

The Tigers’ final rotation began with a 9.875 vault from KJ Johnson. Zeiss and Finnegan both followed with 9.900s while Drayton posted a 9.800 in the fourth spot. Chio notched a 9.900 behind her and Byrant anchored the final rotation with a strong 9.950 to help lead the Tigers to a 49.525 finish on vault, their fourth highest in LSU history at the meet.

LSU held onto the lead through all rotations in the second session, highlighted by top five program scores every event at the conference championships.

Bryant finished as the top gymnast on the day with her all-around score of 39.725, marking back-to-back years that she’s claimed the individual SEC All-Around Title. The fifth-year senior also claimed a share of the beam title, her first SEC title on the event. After tonight, Bryant is now a five-time SEC Champion.

Finnegan also claimed the SEC beam title along with Bryant after their scores of 9.925. The title marks the first of Finnegan’s career.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

2025 SEC Gymnastics Championships Final Standings:

Finish, Team, Score

1. LSU – 198.200

2. Oklahoma – 197.925

3. Florida – 197.825

4. Missouri – 197.400

5. Alabama – 197.100

6. Kentucky – 196.775

7. Georgia – 195.950

7. Auburn – 195.950

SEC Event Champions

Vault

Selena Harris-Miranda, Florida, 10.0

Bars

Mara Titarsolej, Missouri, 10.0

Leanne Wong, Florida, 10.0

Riley McCusker, Florida, 10.0

Beam

Haleigh Bryant LSU, 9.925

Aleah Finnegan, LSU, 9.925

Faith Torrez, Oklahoma, 9.925

Floor

Faith Torrez, Oklahoma, 10.0

All-Around

Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 39.725