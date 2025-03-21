Coffey in the Clutch, No. 3 LSU Outlast No. 13 Georgia, 5-3 in Game One Thriller

ATHENS, Ga. – Infielder Danieca Coffey began a two-out, seventh-inning rally with her second RBI double of the game to lead No. 3 LSU to a 5-3 victory over No. 13/15 Georgia in game one on Friday at Jack Turner Softball Stadium.

LSU improves to 28-1 and 4-0 in the SEC, and Georgia falls to 22-7 and 2-5 in conference games.

In the top of the seventh with the score tied 3-3, infielder Sierra Daniel drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on a groundout. After Georgia recorded the second out, Coffey ripped a pitch down the right-field line for a double that scored Daniel and reestablished a 4-3 lead. Outfielder Jalia Lassiter singled up the middle, and Coffey scored to add some cushion heading to the bottom of the seventh.

UGA hit a single and had a base runner reach on an error with no outs to make a final threat. However, pitcher Sydney Berzon struck out the next batter, and a groundout to the shortstop, followed by utility player Tori Edwards making the throw and catcher Maci Bergeron making the tag at the plate ended the game, giving LSU game one of the series.

Coffey logged her third three-hit game of the season and 15th in her career, going 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring two runs, and having two RBI. Daniel hit her second home run of the season and scored two runs, and Bergeron and Lassiter each had run-scoring singles to round out LSU’s offense on the day.

The best start to a season for an LSU pitcher continues as Berzon moves to 13-0 in the circle. Berzon struck out four batters and allowed five hits, three walks and one earned run in her 12th complete game.

UGA’s pitcher Randi Rolling drops to 6-4 this season after logging four strikeouts and giving up seven hits, five runs and two walks in 7.0 innings.

Daniel hit a two-out solo shot off the scoreboard in right field to put the Tigers on the board in the second inning, and LSU built a 3-0 lead thanks to Coffey’s first RBI double and a run-scoring single by Bergeron in the top of the third.

Georgia answered in the bottom of the third with two runs on three hits and one LSU error to keep it a one-run game at 3-2 through three innings.

After a scoreless fourth for both teams, the Bulldogs crossed another run in the fifth to tie the game 3-3. UGA retired the LSU batters in order in the sixth for the second consecutive frame but was also retired in order in the bottom half-inning, bringing the game to the seventh tied, 3-3.

Up Next

Game two of the LSU-Georgia series will be at 1 p.m. CT Saturday.

