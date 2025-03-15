Edwards’ Go-Ahead Blast Leads No. 4 LSU to Victory Over No. 23 Kentucky, 4-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Utility player Tori Edwards launched a go-ahead two-run laser to center field in the sixth inning to lift fourth-ranked LSU over No. 23 Kentucky, 6-4 on Saturday night at Tiger Park.

LSU (26-1, 2-0 SEC) clinches its first Top 25 SEC series after a back-and-forth battle with Kentucky (17-9, 3-2 SEC).

“I thought the coolest thing about tonight was that we answered every time Kentucky scored,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “When we were able to answer, it just showed how tough we are. That is one of the things we said we wanted to be when we started the year, and we are proving that we are.”

With the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning, outfielder Jalia Lassiter hit a one-out double down the left-center power ally and advanced to third on a passed ball. Edwards boomed one to center field to put LSU ahead for good at 6-4.

Sydney Berzon (11-0) secured the win in the circle after throwing 1.1 innings in relief, allowing no runs, hits, or walks against the four batters she faced. Jayden Heavener got the start and worked the first 5.2 innings. Heavener finished with six strikeouts, handed out one free pass, and allowed four runs on six hits.

UK’s relief pitcher Alexia Lacatena (6-2) was given the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in the final inning. Sarah Haendiges started in the circle, struck out three batters, and gave up seven hits, four runs, and two walks in 5.0 innings.

Both clubs split four home runs evenly. Catcher Maci Bergeron and Edwards each had one hit, which were go-ahead homers in the third and sixth innings, respectively. Bergeron’s three-run blast was her fifth of the season, and Edwards’ game-winning home run was her 10th, accounting for half of the team’s home runs this season.

The LSU outfielders had a day at the plate as Jadyn Laneaux, Lassiter and McKenzie Redoutey were 2-for-3. Lassiter logged a game-high two runs in the win.

Kentucky’s shortstop Cassie Reasner hit a leadoff homer down the left field line to put the Wildcats ahead 1-0 in the second inning.

In the third, infielder Danieca Coffey reached on a fielder’s choice, and Lassiter doubled to put runners in scoring position with one out. Bergeron stepped to the plate and sent a 2-0 pitch deep over the left-center field wall to Tiger Park Terrace, giving LSU a 3-1 lead.

The Wildcats scored another run thanks to the longball in the top of the fifth, a solo shot by infielder Ally Hutchins, but the Tigers got the run back in the bottom half inning. After loading the bases with a pair of singles and a hit by pitch, pinch hitter Madyson Manning did her job with an RBI groundout, and LSU ended the fifth with a 4-2 advantage.

Kentucky tied the game in the top of the sixth with a two-run single by infielder Madyson Clark, but LSU responded again in the bottom half-inning after UK brought Lacatena out of the bullpen where she gave up two runs on Edwards’ dinger.

After recording the final out of the sixth inning, Berzon retired the Wildcats in order in the seventh, with all four of her outs coming on ground outs.

Up Next

LSU will attempt to sweep Kentucky in the series finale at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.

