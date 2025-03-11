Track & Field Qualifies Eight Individuals and One Relay for NCAA Indoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track & field will combine for nine entries, including one relay, for this week’s NCAA Indoor Championships hosted in Virginia Beach, Va., at the Virginia Beach Sports Center March 14-15.

LSU’s No. 8 ranked women head into the meet with a shot at the NCAA title, bringing eight entries into this weekend’s meet. The Tigers are fresh off of finishing third at the SEC Championships, which didn’t include a performance from junior Ella Onojuvwevwo after a FS was called.

The highlight of the women’s team this weekend will be the two NCAA Champions in Brianna Lyston and Michaela Rose returning once again to the biggest meet of the indoor season.

Lyston returns a year after winning the NCAA title in the 60 meter ranked fourth in the nation after a fluky SEC final where she had to run the race twice within a minute alongside her teammate Tima Godbless. Lyston is ranked No. 2 all-time in collegiate history with her LSU-record time of 7.03 seconds from last year’s NCAA meet. Godbless heads into this meet as the No. 1 runner in the nation and her SB time of 7.08 seconds that ranks No. 10 in collegiate history.

The Virginia native, Michaela Rose, returns home in hopes to earn her first indoor NCAA 800-meter title after dominating the SEC scene again with a record third indoor-conference 800m title two weeks ago. Rose enters this meet as the No. 2 runner in collegiate history with her indoor PR and LSU record of 1:59.25 from last year’s SEC Championships. She is fresh off of beating the No. 1 ranked 800m runner in the nation with ease at the SEC meet two weeks ago and is looking to go sub-two minutes for the first time this season.

The men will have Jahiem Stern and Jaiden Reid both making their NCAA Indoor Championship debuts. Reid is the No. 3 ranked 200-meter runner in the nation currently, while Stern ranks top-10 in the 60-meter hurdles.

ESPN+ will stream the championships live starting at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a re-air of the championships at 6 p.m. Monday on ESPNU.

To view all the entries for the 2025 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Championships, click HERE.

NCAA Indoor Qualifiers

Women | Eight entries, seven student-athletes (National ranking)

60m Tima Godbless (#1), Brianna Lyston (#4) 400m Ella Onojuvwevwo (#6) 800m Michaela Rose (#4) Mile Lorena Rangel Batres (#9) DMR Callie Hardy, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Michaela Rose, Lorena Rangel Batres (#11) LJ Machaeda Linton (#7) TJ Machaeda Linton (#6)

Men | Two entries, two student-athletes (National ranking)

200m Jaiden Reid (#3) 60h Jahiem Stern (#10)

