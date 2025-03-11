March 2025 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the March 2025 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Ezra Dickerson

Senior, Marketing, Men’s Swimming and Diving

Reason for nomination: Throughout his collegiate career, Ezra has consistently demonstrated exceptional balance in managing academics, athletics, and social life. Excelling both in the classroom and in the pool, he has maintained strong academic performance while dedicating countless hours to training and competition. His ability to stay disciplined and organized has allowed him to thrive under pressure, setting an example for his peers. Beyond his academic and athletic commitments, Ezra has also fostered meaningful relationships, actively engaging in campus life and building a strong support network. His dedication, time management, and resilience have made him a standout Student-Athlete, leaving a lasting impact on his team and university as a projected May 2025 graduate.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Tilwith Di Girolami

Freshman, Psychology, Women’s Tennis

Reason for nomination: In her first semester at LSU, mid-year international Student-Athlete Tilwith has hit the ground running, making an immediate impact both in competition and in the classroom. Despite the challenges of adjusting to a new country, academic system, and rigorous athletic schedule, she has demonstrated exceptional time management and dedication. Competing extensively while maintaining strong academic performance, Tilwith has embraced every challenge with determination and focus. Her ability to balance training, coursework, and the demands of collegiate athletics so seamlessly is a testament to her discipline and adaptability. With such a strong start, she is poised for continued success at LSU.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Curtis Givens

Freshman, Entrepreneurship, Men’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Curtis is a model student-athlete who sets a great example for his teammates. He is very dependable, a hard worker, and does all that is asked of him. Overall, he is a great student-athlete, who consistently demonstrates what it means to excel both academically and athletically. He has achieved great success since arriving at LSU, because of his dedication and hard work. We look forward to Curtis’ bright future.

Nominated by: Men’s Basketball Academic Team

Katelyn Holt

Freshman, General Business, Soccer

Reason for nomination: Katelyn consistently arrives on time for her academic commitments and takes initiative in completing her assignments. She proactively seeks additional support when needed, demonstrating her dedication to learning. She exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding student.

Nominated by: Soccer Academic Team

Vyctorius Miller

Freshman, Interdisciplinary Studies, Men’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Since starting as a freshman in Summer 2024, Vyctorius has shifted his mindset. As a result, he has matured academically, resulting in grades and effort improving, as he strives to become academically independent. Vyctorius is actively trying to develop himself holistically and is a hard worker, who is on track to accomplish great things.

Nominated by: Men’s Basketball Academic Team

Lexi Zeiss

Freshman, Mass Communication, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: Lexi displays positive energy and enthusiasm with everything she does. She started off at LSU in the Summer, and every day has come into the Academic Center ready to excel in her work. She has shined academically, including being on the Dean’s List in Fall 2024. I am so proud of how hard she works and it is a joy to have her at LSU!.

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.