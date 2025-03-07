No. 4 LSU Uses a Shutout, Run-Rule to Sweep Doubleheader versus South Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 4/5 LSU swept South Alabama in its doubleheader, 2-0 and 18-4 (5.0 innings) on Friday at Tiger Park to open the LSU Round Robin.

LSU improves to 21-1 this season, while South Alabama falls below .500 at 11-12. The Tigers extend their winning streak to 10 games against the Jaguars and are 15-2 in the all-time series.

The LSU pitching staff concluded the day with 16 strikeouts and a 2.33 ERA in 12.0 innings. Pitchers Sydney Berzon and Jayden Heavener each received wins, struck out a combined 15 batters and allowed five hits, two walks, and no runs in 10.0 innings of work.

After a slow start offensively in game one with two runs on five hits, the Fighting Tigers offense scored a season-high 18 runs on 11 hits. LSU hit .356 on the day. Infielder Danieca Coffey was 4-for-4 with two runs, two RBI, and three walks, and infielder Avery Hodgge had a 4-for-5 day with a team-high three runs and one RBI. Hodge also stood out defensively with seven assists and two putouts.

“The coolest part about the day was the way that the offense answered,” said head coach Beth Torina. “I think Bryce [Neal], between games, called on them to do some things differently, to have a slightly different approach. It was awesome to see them answer the way they did. Really nice to see that they are capable of something like that.

“Avery [Hodge] had an incredible day at shortstop and really backed up Syd [Sydney Berzon]. A two-hit shutout feels like a normal day for her, but it’s really not. She is incredible with what she is capable of.”

Game One

Berzon (8-0) secured her fourth shutout and eighth complete game of the season in game one against South Alabama. The All-American tied her season-high with nine strikeouts and surrendered two hits and one walk in 7.0 innings.

South Alabama’s Sydney Smith (0-2) was handed the loss after giving up five hits, one earned run, and walking nine batters. Smith recorded just two strikeouts in 6.0 innings.

Coffey batted 2-for-2, had an RBI, and drew two walks, and Hodge was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Berzon struck out four batters in the first two innings, and LSU scored its two runs in the bottom of the second. After the Tigers drew two walks to open the frame, Coffey hit a one-out single that plated infielder Sierra Daniel, and utility player Maddox McKee came home on a throwing error by South Alabama to take a 2-0 lead.

Berzon and the defense continued to suffocate the Jaguars’ offense. Berzon logged five strikeouts for the remainder of the game, and Hodge played stellarly at the shortstop position, matching a season-high five assists.

Game Two

It was all offense for LSU as they jumped on USA quickly with all 18 of its runs in the first three frames, including an eight-spot in the second inning. Coffey (2-for-2), Hodge (2-for-2), and outfielder Jalia Lassiter (2-for-4) led the way in hits. Hodge scored three runs in the game, and Lassiter led a quartet of Tigers with two RBI.

Heavener (5-1) worked three shutout innings and handed out one free pass and three hits while fanning six for the win.

USA’s Tori Miller (4-3) picked up the loss after relinquishing three runs on two hits and walked two batters in 0.1 innings.

LSU put up three runs in the first. With the bases loaded on a single and two walks, Coffey scored on a passed ball, and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey hit a two-run double to right field, giving LSU a 3-0 advantage after the opening frame.

The Tigers exploded for eight runs in the second inning, highlighted by Lassiter’s RBI double, Catcher Maci Bergeron’s two-run single, and utility player Tori Edwards’ two-run blast to left field – all with no outs. The final three runs for LSU came off USA errors.

The Bayou Bengals continued to pour it on, scoring seven runs on four hits in the third, featuring RBI singles from designated player Madyson Manning and pinch hitter Destiny Harris and an RBI groundout by pinch hitter Jada Phillips, which marked the trio’s first RBI of the season.

Pitcher Ashley Vallejo closed the game in the circle for the final 2.0 innings. South Alabama scored four runs on four hits, highlighted by a three-run homer in the fifth inning before the defense closed the game with a flyout and groundout to Hodge.

Up Next

Due to Saturday’s forecast, LSU’s game against Minnesota has moved to 12:30 p.m. to continue the LSU Round Robin.

Due to Saturday's forecast, LSU's game against Minnesota has moved to 12:30 p.m. to continue the LSU Round Robin.