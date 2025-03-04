Baseball Defeats North Dakota State, 11-9, In Midweek Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – Shortstop Steven Milam lined a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night to break a 9-9 tie and lift top-ranked LSU to an 11-9 win over North Dakota State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU, which trailed, 7-1, entering the bottom of the third inning, won its seventh straight game and improved to 12-1 on the season. North Dakota State dropped to 1-10 with Tuesday’s loss.

The teams will meet again at 6:30 p.m. CT Wednesday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Tuesday’s game entered the bottom of the eighth inning tied 9-9, and after one out, first baseman Jared Jones drew a walk, second baseman Daniel Dickinson singled and pinch hitter John Pearson walked to load the bases.

Milam followed with his second double of the game, driving home Jones and Dickinson and giving the Tigers an 11-9 advantage. Milam finished 2-for-4 in the game with two doubles and three RBI.

“We finally kind of had a clunker tonight,” said LSU Jay Johnson. “I don’t think we had played liked that through our first 12 games. I’ll look at some things to make sure some of that is cleaned up. That’s part of the job, to fix the things you don’t do well. But, we have great players, and they’re even better people, and I’m very proud of them for coming back and winning the game. I’m really proud of them tonight.”

Right-hander Casan Evans pitched around a lead-off hit batter in the top of the ninth to earn his third save of the season, allowing no hits in a scoreless frame with no walks and two strikeouts.

LSU reliever Zac Cowan (2-0) earned the win, as he entered the game in the sixth inning and fired 2.2 scoreless frames, limiting the Bison to one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.

Reliever Chandler Dorsey also enjoyed an outstanding LSU debut, as he recorded 2.0 scoreless inning with no hits, one walk and one strikeout before yielding the mound to Cowan.

North Dakota State reliever Danny Lachenmayer (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed two runs on one hit in 1.2 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

LSU’s offense also featured the first career homer for catcher Cade Arrambide, a two-run blast in the third inning; and the fourth homer of the season for Dickinson, a two-run dinger in the fourth.

Dickinson was 3-for-4 on the night with the homer, two singles, two RBI and three runs scored.