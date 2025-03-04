10 Student-Athletes Named to Indoor Track and Field All-SEC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that 10 members of the LSU track & field program were named indoor All-SEC honorees.

The All-SEC first team consists of the top finishers in each event, while the second team consists of the second-place finishers and the third team consists of the third-place finishers in each event. Ties are not broken.

Women’s First Team All-SEC Members

Callie Hardy | Distance-Medley Relay

Ella Onojuvwevwo | Distance-Medley Relay

Lorena Rangel Batres | Distance-Medley Relay

Michaela Rose | Distance-Medley Relay & 800 Meters

Women’s Second Team All-SEC Members

Brianna Lyston | 60 Meters

Women’s Third Team All-SEC Members

Edna Chepkemoi | 3000 Meters

Machaeda Linton | Triple Jump

Men’s Third Team All-SEC Members

Justine Jimoh | High Jump

Jaiden Reid | 200 Meters

Jahiem Stern | 60-Meter Hurdles

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.