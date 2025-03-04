10 Student-Athletes Named to Indoor Track and Field All-SEC Teams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that 10 members of the LSU track & field program were named indoor All-SEC honorees.
The All-SEC first team consists of the top finishers in each event, while the second team consists of the second-place finishers and the third team consists of the third-place finishers in each event. Ties are not broken.
Women’s First Team All-SEC Members
- Callie Hardy | Distance-Medley Relay
- Ella Onojuvwevwo | Distance-Medley Relay
- Lorena Rangel Batres | Distance-Medley Relay
- Michaela Rose | Distance-Medley Relay & 800 Meters
Women’s Second Team All-SEC Members
- Brianna Lyston | 60 Meters
Women’s Third Team All-SEC Members
- Edna Chepkemoi | 3000 Meters
- Machaeda Linton | Triple Jump
Men’s Third Team All-SEC Members
- Justine Jimoh | High Jump
- Jaiden Reid | 200 Meters
- Jahiem Stern | 60-Meter Hurdles
