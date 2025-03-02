Tigers Defeat Sam Houston, 12-8, and Claim Frisco Classic Title

FRISCO, Texas – Second-ranked LSU bolted to a 7-0 second inning lead Sunday, as the Tigers recorded a 12-8 win over Sam Houston in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field.

LSU claimed the outright Frisco Classic title with Sunday’s win, and the Tigers improved to 11-1 on the season with their sixth straight victory. Sam Houston dropped to 2-9 with the loss.

LSU rightfielder Josh Pearson was voted the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, as he hit .667 (6-for-9) in three games with three doubles, two RBI, seven runs and a .769 on-base percentage.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to North Dakota State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“I think our team has been very tough-minded in how our players have approached each day,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Today was a great example of that. We had a great, emotional game (Saturday) night (vs. Nebraska), and I wanted to see how they would respond today. I don’t think it could have been better, to be honest with you.”

The game was scoreless in the bottom of the second inning when LSU erupted for seven runs, sending 10 hitters to the plate. Shortstop Steven Milam led off the inning with a home run, his second of the season.

Centerfielder Chris Stanfield provided an RBI groundout and first baseman Jared Jones lined a two-run single before designated hitter Ethan Frey punctuated the inning with a three-run homer, his second dinger of the year.

Sam Houston narrowed the gap to 7-2 in the third, but LSU responded with two more runs on another RBI groundout by Stanfield and a run-scoring single by leftfielder Derek Curiel.

The Tigers added two runs in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Milam and an RBI single by catcher Luis Hernandez, and Curiel provided a run-scoring single in the sixth.

LSU starting pitcher Chase Shores (3-0) earned the win, as he worked 5.0 innings and limited Sam Houston to four runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts, firing a career-high 89 pitches.

Sam Houston starter Connor Zaruba (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered seven runs on six hits in 1.2 innings with two walks and no strikeouts.

LSU’s final five pitchers – Cooper Williams, Connor Benge, DJ Primeaux, Mavrick Rizy and Jaden Noot – combined to throw four shutout innings. Noot was credited with the his first career save by retiring the final two Sam Houston hitters with two runners on base.

“Our team is very together,” Johnson said. “Our players are genuinely happy for their teammates’ success. We’re going to continue to get tested, and this weekend was a step in the right direction.”