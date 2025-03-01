Track & Field Women Finish Third, Rose Crowned 800m Champion at SEC Indoor Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU track and field team closed out the final day of action at the SEC Indoor Championships on Saturday, hosted by Texas A&M at the Fasken Indoor Track & Field Facility. The LSU women finished the weekend in third with a total of 60.33 points, while the men took 11th with a score of 30.5 points.

Days removed from winning gold with her teammates in the distance-medley relay, Michaela Rose did what she always does: win in the 800 meter. From start to finish the senior led the race, taking gold in a season-best time of 2:00.25 to score 10 points for the Tigers. The win marked the fifth SEC 800m title in her career and tied for the most indoor 800m titles in SEC history with three. The Tiger went onto to help the 4×400-meter relay squad score a point with a 400-meter split of 52.43 seconds at the end of the day.

Senior Lorena Rangel Batres earned silver in the women’s mile with a time of 4:30.25 to close out her stellar weekend. This came days after helping the DMR team claim gold alongside Rose and her teammates. The second-place finish marked the fourth and final silver medal of her career as this was her last SEC-conference meet.

The women’s 60 meter was a big topic of discussion due to a phantom false start that called the race back after Brianna Lyston and Tima Godbless had already gotten off to a blazing start and gone 40 meters down the track. The second attempt at the race saw junior Lyston take silver with a time of 7.13 seconds. Godbless had an amazing start in the first attempt before the call back, but finished in fourth in the final race with a time of 7.22 seconds.

Cayman Islands’ Jaiden Reid didn’t get the result he wanted in the 60m final as he finished in fifth, but he got everything and more from the 200-meter final. The sophomore finished second in his heat and third overall on the day to earn bronze with a stellar PR of 20.27 seconds. The time shaved almost .20 seconds off his PR from yesterday. His new best ranks second in LSU performance-list history, fourth in the nation and fifth in the world.

Another member of the men’s team to make a huge jump in the all-time LSU rankings was Jahiem Stern. Stern took third in the 60-meter hurdle final with a time of 7.57 seconds to score six points for LSU. His new best puts him at third all-time for LSU and puts him at eighth in the nation for 2025.

The end of the day saw junior Machaeda Linton continue to have a breakout year with her new family. The Jamaican finished with bronze in triple jump as she got out to a distance of 13.52 meters (44’ 4.25”) on her fourth leap of the afternoon.

Johanna Duplantis tied for eighth in pole vault with 13’ 5.75” to score .33 points.

Callie Hardy finished eighth in the mile with a time of 4:44.35 to score 1 point.

Emedy Kiplimo finished sixth in the mile with a time of 4:07.01 to score 3 points.

Rhen Langley finished seventh in the mile with a time of 4:08.49 to score 2 points.

Jaiden Reid finished fifth in the 60m with a time of 6.58 seconds to score 4 points.

Edna Chepkemoi finished seventh in the 3000m with a time of 9:15.93 to score 2 points.

The men’s 4×400 took seventh with a time of 3:07.89 to score 2 points.

The women’s 4×400 took eighth with a time of 3:07.89 to score 1 point.

