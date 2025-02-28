LSU Baseball Opens Frisco Classic With 8-5 Extra-Inning Win Over Kansas St.

FRISCO, Texas – Leftfielder Josh Pearson lined a 10th-inning single to break a 5-5 tie and spark a three-run outburst, as second-ranked LSU posted an 8-5 win over Kansas State in the opening game of the Frisco College Classic at Riders Field.

LSU improved to 9-1 on the season with its fourth straight win, while Kansas State dropped to 4-5 as its three-game win streak ended.

The Tigers return to action at 4 p.m. CT Saturday when they face Nebraska in Riders Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on D1Baseball.com.

The game was tied 5-5 in the top of the 10th inning when LSU shortstop Steven Milam led off with a single, and he advanced to third base when Kansas State second baseman Shintaro Inoue misplayed a grounder by rightfielder Jake Brown.

Pearson followed with a single into center field, scoring Milam with the go-ahead run. Second baseman Daniel Dickinson delivered a two-out, two run single later in the inning to extend the Tigers’ lead to 8-5.

Dickinson led LSU’s 11-hit output by going 2-for-4 at the plate with a three-run homer and six RBI.

The Tigers made two spectacular defensive plays in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the game into extra innings. Kansas State third baseman Dee Kennedy attempted to score from first base on DH Seth Dardar’s one-out double into left field, but he was thrown out at the plate when Pearson fielded the ball and fired it to Milam, who threw a perfect strike to catcher Luis Hernandez.

With Dardar at second base, rightfielder Nick English followed with sharply hit ground ball to the right side, where Dickinson made a diving stop and threw English out at first base to end the inning.

“I think the story is just how our guys continued to compete in the game,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We showed great character and played with great fundamentals. We got some big hits last, but the story of the game is our defense in the ninth inning.

“We don’t get a chance to win the game in extra innings if we don’t play defense. We have a lot of good athletes on the team, and it’s manifested itself into some really good defense.”

LSU reliever Casan Evans (1-0) was credited with the win, as he worked the final two innings, allowing no runs with three hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Kansas State reliever Blake Dean (1-1) was charged with the loss, allowing two runs – one earned – on three hits in 2.0 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Kade Anderson recorded 10 strikeouts in a career-long 5.1 innings. Anderson allowed two runs on three hits with three walks, firing 92 pitches.

“I’m proud of the way we played today and continuing the process of developing who we are,” Johnson said. “I really like how we’re trending.”