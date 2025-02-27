No. 5 LSU Takes Down No. 4 UCLA, 2-1

FULLERTON, Calif. – A two-run, four-hit sixth inning propelled No. 5/6 LSU over No. 4 UCLA, 2-1 on Thursday afternoon at Anderson Family Field to open the Judi Garman Classic.

LSU improves its record to 15-0, while UCLA falls to 14-3. The win marks the second consecutive season that LSU has defeated a top-five nationally ranked team and is the fifth top-5 victory in four seasons.

“I think we were prepared,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “Syd Berzon did a ton of homework and was excited about this game. The team was able to roll with the punches as they came. Offensively, sometimes, we got into some counts that we didn’t like, but we did not let it affect us. We answered back and were able to hit no matter the count or what spots we were in because we were confident in our plan.”

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (6-0) turned in her 40th career win in the circle after striking out four batters and giving up five hits, one run and one walk in 7.0 innings.

UCLA’s Kaitlyn Terry (8-2) received the loss after tossing 6.0 innings, where she struck out four batters and surrendered seven hits, two runs and two walks.

LSU was 7-for-26 at the dish but had timely hits, finishing 4-for-9 (.444) with two outs. Catcher Maci Bergeron tallied her fifth multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-4 outing, and infielder Danieca Coffey increased her hitting streak to 25 consecutive games. Infielder Sierra Daniel (1-for-3) and utility player Tori Edwards (1-for-2) were responsible for driving in the Tigers’ two runs in the sixth inning.

Neither team got on the scoreboard after five innings. Through five, Berzon struck out three batters and gave up one hit and one walk while holding the opposing batters to a .133 average. Bergeron, Coffey and infielder Avery Hodge recorded LSU’s three hits through the first five stanzas.

In the top of the sixth inning, LSU strung together three consecutive singles by outfielder Jalia Lassiter, Bergeron and Edwards. Edward’s single to left field scored Lassiter, and LSU took a 2-0 lead after Daniel’s two-out single to center field plated pinch runner Sa’Mya Jones.

UCLA scored one run in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-1 and had a leadoff double in the seventh, putting the tying run in scoring position and the go-ahead run at the plate. However, Berzon and the defense shut the door, retiring the next three batters with a couple of groundouts and a line out to third base.

Up Next

LSU will face tournament host Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. CT to conclude day one of the Judi Garman Classic.

