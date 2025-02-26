Men's Tennis Set For Weekend Of Mississippi Matchups

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (8-5, 0-2 SEC) is traveling to Mississippi for the weekend to take on No. 19 Mississippi State (11-2, 1-1 SEC) and Ole Miss (8-3, 0-0 SEC).

The match against the Bulldogs will be held at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre with play beginning at 3 p.m. CT on Thursday, February 27. After their time in Starkville, the team will head to Oxford to take on the Rebels on Saturday, March 1 at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Facility at 11 a.m. CT.

LSU v. Mississippi State (Feb. 27)

LSU v. Ole Miss (Mar. 1)

This past weekend, the Tigers took on No. 34 Vanderbilt, Nicholls, and No. 9 Texas A&M. Against the Commodores, freshman Sasa Markovic played an impressive game on the No. 1 singles court. Markovic notably took down No. 98 Nathan Cox. The first set was a 7-6(4) battle with Markovic coming out on top before claiming the second set 6-4 to secure his first collegiate ranked win.

Mississippi State enters Thursday’s competition after falling to No. 28 Kentucky, 4-2. In series history, LSU significantly leads 48-29 and will be seeking to extend their lead on Thursday. The last matchup was contested in Baton Rouge with the Bulldogs narrowly winning 4-3.

Ole Miss walks into Saturday’s match on the heels of a loss to No. 4 Texas by a score of 6-1. The Tigers also lead in all-time matches against the Rebels 50-22. The teams faced each other twice in the 2024 season, splitting the matches. In March, LSU fell by a score of 4-2 but impressively bounced back in the SEC Championship to defeat Ole Miss 4-1 in the first round.

