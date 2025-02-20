Women's Tennis Improves to Program-Best No. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team moved up one spot to No. 8 in the latest ITA Division I Team Rankings, announced on Thursday.

The No. 8 ranking is the highest in-season ranking in club history. Previously, LSU held the No. 9 rank, which tied a program record from 2016 and 2021.

The Tigers opened the season 8-1 for the first time since 2021. On the campaign, LSU holds a 3-1 record against nationally ranked opponents, including two in the ITA National Indoor Championship against No. 6 UCLA, 4-2, and No. 3 Oklahoma State, 4-0.

LSU is well-represented in the ITA rankings, featuring three singles players and two doubles pairs.

Freshman Kayla Cross leads the Tigers in singles at No. 51. On the season, Cross holds a 3-1 mark on the No. 2 spot with a win over a ranked opponent against UCLA.

At rank No. 72, Tilwith Di Girolami checks in with a team-best 6-2 singles record. The freshman holds a 5-2 record on the No. 3 court while earning a win on the top spot against UL-Lafayette. Di Girolami took down a ranked opponent against Oklahoma State.

Rounding out ranked singles involvement, Gaby Rivera holds a No. 121 ranking. The senior has two wins on the fifth court and four overall.

In doubles, freshman duo Cadence Brace and Cross hold a No. 17 ranking after occupying the top spot throughout the campaign. The pair carry a 3-0 record, with each win coming over a ranked pair.

Beyond the freshman pair, Anita Sahdiieva and Di Girolami feature at No. 22, competing in the No. 2 spot for the Tigers. The duo boasts a team-best 6-1 record, including a victory in the top spot and two wins against ranked opponents.

LSU returns to Baton Rouge to begin SEC play against Ole Miss at the LSU Tennis Complex on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11:00 a.m. CT.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.